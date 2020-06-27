Is just dropping ‘Fair’ from ‘Fair and Lovely’ enough? COMMENT

Amid the Black Lives Protests and other debates happening all over the world, Hindustan Unilever drops the word ‘Fair’ from its extremely popular fairness cream, ‘Fair and Lovely’. Find out more

As Indians and belonging to the land of ‘dusky’ people, we’ve grown up with the mentality that ‘fair is better.’ I’m sorry to break every Indian’s bubble here and say that the average Indian’s skin tone is not ‘white’ and to be precise here - ‘fair’ and there’s very less that you can do in that department. We’ve all grown to with a wrong notion and to be honest, while we have a society and the whole upbringing to blame there’s also the influence of the beauty industry and other external forces that have imbibed this racist culture in our minds.

From job interviews to marriage and literally everything else in between, life gets a little difficult when you’re judged by the colour of your skin which is something you’ve not even chosen in the first place. (Not to forget body-shaming, classism and lingual barrier, but that is clearly a debate for another day). This is exactly what the ongoing protests for the Black Lives Matter moment stands for. Whether it be monetary gains or be just about creating a brand identity in front of the world, brands, companies and international corporations have used this ‘colour’ propaganda and profited a whole lot.

Unique skin tone range across the world

With us entering 2020 and changing the way we have had our conversations for years, brands are looking back at what they’ve built and profited on over the years. Hindustan Unilever (an Indian subsidiary of Unilever) almost has INR 3000 crore market in the fairness cream department, so you can only guess how many people wished they had a lighter skin tone.

Just days before the ‘Fair and Lovely’ rebranding news broke out, Johnson & Johnson made a statement that it will no longer produce and sell Clean & Clear and Neutrogena spot reduction products that represent that spots are bad or the white skin tone is better. Johnson and Johnson said in a statement. "This was never our intention - healthy skin is beautiful skin." Kudos to accepting where they were wrong and changing with the changing times!

Coming back to ‘Fair and Lovely,’ and their decision to drop the word ‘fair’ from the product name, a report in Economic Times read, ‘Chairman Sanjiv Mehta told ET that the name change had been in the works since last year and that the company had applied for a new trademark a few months ago. According to an information on the website of India’s Trade Marks Registry, HUL had applied for a new brand, ‘Glow & Lovely’, on June 17, 2020.’

Whether the rebranding was ‘purely coincidental’ or not, we are at least happy to know that the times are changing and people are having the right conversations and changing the mindset we’ve grown up with.

While newer paths are being created and brands are re-evaluating their strategies and positions in the market, this is definitely going to create a positive change for the generations to come.

However, we’d like to end this debate of name changing and brand positioning with a few thinking points:

- Is just dropping the word ‘fair’ and rebranding the ‘same’ product enough?

- Will the brand position remain the same?

- Will the product attributes also change or will it still promote ‘fair skin is better’ but in disguise?

While time will tell and show what happens to more than a thousand crore product and the consumer reach that is mind-boggling, we are only wishing that the conversation continues and strikes a positive chord even in the minds of consumers.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×