Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin share the SAME skincare routine to fight acne

In their latest episode of 'Biebers on Watch', Hailey revealed that she follows the same routine for Justin's skin! They also talked about their struggle with acne.

While they have been self-isolating at home, Justin and wife Hailey have been spending some quality time together. On their weekly Biebers on Watch Facebook series, the husband-wife duo have talked about a number of things, including their skincare problems like acne. On this week's episode, Hailey Bieber pampered hubby Justin's skin with her own skincare routine! Her secret to flawless skin involves - an exfoliating process!

In the video, Hailey revealed that while she has flawless skin, Justin is more prone to breakouts. During the process of their skincare routine, Justin and Hailey discuss the importance of having a proper skincare routine.

Hailey applies the detoxifying mask on Justin's skin, post which Bieber reveals he struggles with acne! "It's the worst for your self confidence," he said and then went on to explain how it seems like people on Instagram have perfect looking skin. "But in reality, a lot of people have bad skin." The Sorry singer reveals that it definitely bugs him and the fact that he wears a hat makes the entire thing worse. Justin further states that everytime he gets pimples, its at the worst time. He takes the examples of Ellen DeGeneres show or Grammy performances in this regard.

It's not just Justin though! Hailey too revealed that in the last year she struggled with adult-onset acne because she was on birth control for the first time! She revealed that her acne is usually on her forehead but she has managed to deal with it effectively.

Post the talk about acne, the couple then go on to ask the question everybody has been asking - What do you want to do after this?

What are your thoughts on the newlyweds sharing their skincare routine and getting real about their skincare issues? Let us know in the comment section below.

