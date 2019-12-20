Kajol’s beauty and skin secrets for a healthy and supple skin REVEALED; Check it out

Kajol’s beauty and skin secrets are based on the basic and simple rules of staying healthy. Check them out!

Kajol is one of the most phenomenal actresses of Bollywood. She has proven herself in every role. Her hazel eyes and cheekbones are her most attractive features. The mother of two and a busy Bollywood actor manages herself despite her tight-packed schedule. We would love to know about her beauty and skin secrets to follow them for healthy skin like her.

Kajol always says put on a big smile on your face and wear what makes you comfortable.

Kajol removes makeup before hitting the bed

In an interview, Kajol once said that she removes all her makeup before going to bed. She never hits the bed without removing her makeup properly. After removing it, she applies a night cream to make her skin feel nourished.

The regular CTM

The prime mantra of her skin secret is CTM- cleansing, toning and moisturising. Kajol blindly follows this rule, which includes cleansing the face with a cleanser and then toning it with toner. Lastly, it requires a proper moisturisation to keep the skin moisturised.

Keeps herself hydrated

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star said that our skin is the actual reflection of the amount of water we drink in a day. So, she religiously drinks 8-9 glasses of water in a day to keep herself hydrated and that is the main reason behind her radiant skin.

Never avoid the sunscreen

Baazigar actress says that our skin colour and texture get damaged from harmful sun rays, not because of the heat. So, she never steps out of her house without putting sunscreen with a high SPF range on her skin.

Maintains a healthy diet

The bong beauty maintains a strict diet, which is filled with protein and vitamins. She avoids food that is rich in carbohydrates and eats a lot of white meat and salad with olive oil. But she never opts for crash or painful diet plans. For quick weight loss, Kajol prefers only dancing.

