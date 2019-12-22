Kangana Ranaut's beauty secrets can help you achieve flawless and healthy skin; Check it out

This beautiful and talented actress has one of the clearest, supple and soft skin in the industry. Her beauty secrets can help you achieve an amazing skin like hers.

is one of the most outspoken actresses in B-town. She's also known for her very versatile style and her amazing acting skills. Her talent has never failed to impress us and her beauty is a different story altogether. She has one of the best and most supple skins and she manages to keep her skin on point always. With her busy schedule and odd working hours, it's not very easy to maintain flawless skin like her.

This B-town diva definitely does a lot more than just carry herself with such immense confidence and grace. Her amazing skin and the natural curls that she manages to maintain so well are another reason why her fans love her so much. Even when she goes sans makeup, she manages to look pretty as ever and we want to know her beauty secrets.

Here are Kangana Ranaut's beauty secrets that can help you achieve flawless and radiant skin like hers:

1. Kangana believes that you need to eat right to look good. When you eat well it shows on your skin as well. This is why it's essential to have a very healthy diet to keep your skin looking healthy and fresh.

2. She takes her own sweet time to remove her makeup. She doesn't just simply wipe it off but she also uses a good toner and moisturiser and an eye cream. She gives her skin time and pampers it after removing the makeup.

3. She is very particular about her 3 step skincare routine which consists of cleansing, toning and moisturising. She also picks her beauty products carefully and tests them until she finds one that suits her skin.

4. She has a very sensitive skin and tries to keep her skin healthy and pampered by getting occasional clean-ups but she avoids getting any facials as her skin does not react well to it.

5. The one skincare advice that Kangana lives by is that she uses a soap-free cleanser to clean her face as soap tends to strip her skin off it's natural oil and in turn makes it more oily by forcing the skin to produce more oil.

