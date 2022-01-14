Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: 7 divas who showed how to master pretty makeup looks apt for Pongal

It's a bright new day that marks the beginning of Pongal. A harvest festival that stays ever-so-close to the hearts of South Indians. We hope you have Pongal, a toothsome meal cooked to perfection with all things sweet, rice and milk are the essential ingredients. We cannot think of spending the day without devouring this wholesome dish. Does your enthusiasm end here? The sun god is also looking for ways to light up your festive spirit.

Can we look at dolling up as an option as you host intimate celebrations? A bunch of references lie below and trust us there's a lot of glamour you'll have to put up with. We all know how B-town divas have been the enviable vanguard of rocking some enticing makeup looks. Give this guide a read and get set to re-create looks that hog up your attention.

Sara Ali Khan

Don't want to keep your skin matte? The mania for dewy skin is no less. Trust the Atrangi Re starlet's makeup to get a spot-on glow. There's no secret that prepping your skin with moisturiser is key and follow it up with a hydrating foundation. Work a matte eyeshadow that goes with your ensemble. Shades of brown and peach work more than fine with pastel ensembles as the case in point are just here. Let your upper eyelids have a liquid eyeliner drawn or simply run kohl. Use kohl to underline your lower lash line. Curl up your eyelashes and add black mascara to make your eyes stand out. Brush up your eyebrows and fill them up. Add some blush to your cheeks if need be. Swipe a peach lipstick and gloss it up.

Deepika Padukone

The star who always knows how to sway you with remarkable eyeliner looks brought the graphic eyeliner trend under the spotlight with her saree. The super stunning DP had her eyelids doused in glitter. You can opt for a champagne hue or silver, these are extremely promising. Once done, nab a brown eyeliner pencil to design the eyeliner and choose brown eyebrow powder to add definition to your eyebrows. Keep your skin's base dewy or matte, but let your lips never outshine your eye makeup.

Alia Bhatt

When your kohl does all the talking, it's a winning look. This one is a simple shot at making a statement. If you're a member of the 'no-drama-club', get black kohl, a lipstick of your choice or nude pink can look magical too. Dab some gloss for shine and voluminise your eyelashes with a mascara wand. Want some blush to rosy up your cheeks? Think pink and don't forget to do your eyebrows.

Kriti Sanon

There are many iterations of the eyeliner game, but when a winged eyeliner and glitter come together, it's bound to rank high in the beauty charts. For the one who understands how to take risks, take the gleaming route with a gold liquid eyeliner to draw above your black winged eyeliner. You can apply the gold close to the inner corners of your eyes like the Luka Chuppi starlet. Add layers of mascara and bring a satin finish to your lips with a minimal dab of highlighter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anything Bebo dons leaves the world in a 'want-to-try-asap-mode'. And, this monochrome look can have your back when you want to say no to flashy colours. Keep your lips glossy with a nude lip colour, put on some blush, and concoct glitter with an eyeshadow hue that matches your lip colour. Kohl is a must, blend it nicely with a brush to create that smudged, yet hot look. Follow the rest of the makeup ritual-like, focus on your eyebrow gaps, enhance your eyelashes, let your nose and cheekbones glisten with the highlighter.

Shraddha Kapoor

Nothing like pink to help you put out an effortlessly charming look. Have your skin painted with a matte foundation. Put a look together with silver eyeshadow and draw a thin line of black eyeliner starting a little away from the inner corners of your eyes. Grab a pink eyeliner pencil or an eyeshadow that matches to highlight your lower lash line. Look at it subtly-y making a mark here. Work on your eyebrows, have a little highlighter dabbed on the tip of your nose, and your lips coloured pink.

Janhvi Kapoor

The retro queen who makes red lipstick and eyeliners gives off sensuous vibes. Let your bright pout redefine beauty at its best. Red lipstick with a little highlighter or just go matte, you can never go wrong with this hue. Fill up your eyebrows and have a non-glittery hush run over your eyelids for that little show of colour.

