Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: 3 Quick and easy hairstyles to look like a celebrity

Looking for a way to look glamorous in under 10 minutes? These celebrities have you covered!

They say, 'beauty is in your hair' and that definitely stands true. A gorgeous hairstyle can easily help in transforming your attire and taking it a notch higher. Our favourite celebrities definitely know this fact right and are often making the most of their hairstyles at parties and events. They know that the right hairstyle will not only make them look good but also win the best-dressed trophy! However, no body's got time to sit in a chair and work on their hair for long which is why, quick and easy hairstyles always come to the rescue!

So, if you're looking to elevate your outfit to a new level, these easy hairstyles can come to your rescue.

The messy ponytail

If you're dreaming of looking glamorous but your messy mane is not on your side, we have just the right solution for you. Just pull all your hair back in a messy ponytail and make sure to let the texture stay alive. Don't over comb your hair, let it remain messy. Once it is up in a ponytail, pull out a few strands of hair in the front that will help frame your face. If you think they are too flat or messy, you can just use a curler to help set it right.

This hairstyle is perfect for when you want all the attention on your jewellery or a statement element or neckline on your outfit.

The sleek bun

Sometimes all that matters is that you put a little effort into your outfit and putting your hair in a bun will help you do just that. Now here, we don't want things to be messy but 3rd-day oily hair might even do the trick. Just pick the hair partition that works for you. Celebs usually prefer the centre part but if you think a side part looks the best on you, you do you girl! Now comb your hair out perfectly and put it in a low ponytail. Start twisting the ponytail around the rubber and to create a bun and fasten it with enough Bobby pins that the bun lasts you the day. Not just with desi attires, this look can be a winner even with red carpet attires or off-duty casuals.

The twisted/braided waves

This last hairstyle is for when you have 5 minutes to spare before an event and don't have enough pins and bands to put your hair up in a bun or ponytail. All you will need to do here is to start twisting the front, fringe section of your hair and slowly move your way to the back. You can braid up the same hair strands. Don't worry about keeping things neat. The messier the better. Once you reach the back of your crown area, secure it with clip and voila, you'll be good to go!

