Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: Easy summer makeup looks you need to try for the season

It’s the season of rocking colour and funky prints and while breezy silhouettes are the ones to make a statement, it is also important to pick the right makeup look to create a statement. Considering the rising temperatures and blaring sun, it’s almost impossible to wear a full face of glam without sweating it all out. This means one has to pick a makeup look that works well with the outfit and the weather both. Layers of products and ample foundation is not what you want. Keeping things limited to lightweight products with a light flush of colour is all you need and celebrities are already making sure to give enough inspiration in this department.

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who has managed to show the world how it’s done. While you’ll rarely find her ditching her signature smokey eye look, even she knows that the season needs freshness and often switches things up for a corally glow. To recreate her makeup looks, all you need to do is use a tinted moisturiser and hide blemishes only if needed. Mascara and loads of blush will be enough to round the look off.

Neutral toned makeup is another summer favourite. While there are a lot of colours in most summer outfits, it is important to balance out the makeup and a neutral flush of colour is enough to do so. A lightweight foundation backed with a few strokes of bronzer that enhance your natural features is all that celebs are opting for right now. If you’re going out at night, you can take it to the next level by adding definition around the eyes with a darker shadow and mascara.

Lastly, we have the ultimate corally makeup look that seems to be the talk of the town. Go all out with a blushed rosy glow and let your cream blush stick be the highlight of the look. While powder products are not usually preferred during the season, using the cream blush on the eyes and cheeks can give you the healthy summer glow you’re looking for.

