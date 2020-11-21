Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma: Celebs who swear by their love for soft smokey eyes

We have our top 3 favourite celebrities who look exceptionally stunning in soft smokey eyes. Check it out

Makeup has always been a very integral part of looking glamorous. No matter what the event, celebs have always managed to show off their stunning makeup looks with glamorous outfits. While some have drastically failed in that department, there are a few actresses who do manage to bring in the glamour quotient with every look they serve and while trendy makeup looks are in, they often resort to their classic smokey eyes. Here are our top 3 favourite celebrities who know all the right ways to rock the classic look in style!

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who's become an ambassador of the soft smokey eyes. We can easily associate this style as her signature glam look as she's rarely seen without one! No matter what the event her kohl-rimmed eyes can always create a statement and we're quite the fan!

Moving on, we have who pulls off the smokey eye like no other! She surely has the right idea of pulling the soft smokey look with some of the most stunning ensembles. From red carpets to desi events, she surely knows her way around a gorgeous makeup look!

Lastly, we have whose usually elegant style is always elevated using the perfect soft smokey eye. She knows all the right tricks to balance out her look right. Sharma usually opts for a glowy base and neutral lip to let her eyes do the talking!

