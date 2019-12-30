From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, here are the ICONIC beauty looks of 2019

From that fresh-faced glow to statement eyeliners, beauty looks have definitely created a lot of buzzes this year. So, here we took a look back to bring to you the iconic beauty looks of the year.

No outfit is complete without a gorgeous glam and there’s no denying that! From that fresh-faced glow to dewy makeup and statement eyeliners, this year, each celebrity has made sure to turn heads not only with their exquisite ensemble but also by their stunning glam. So, we took a look back and listed down the most iconic beauty looks of 2019. Check it out

- Graphic Eyeliner

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who literally took the internet by storm with her Cannes red carpet look. While her dress was enough to grab eyeballs, it was her statement graphic eyeliner that stole the whole show.

- Smokey Eyes

Moving on, we have Anushka Sharma next on the list. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress truly turned her look around by styling her Sabyasachi lehenga with bold smokey eyes, flawless base and tousled low ponytail. It was clearly one of our favourite looks by the diva yet.

/Deepika Padukone - Coloured Eyeliner

Next, we have Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone who tried their hands on the coloured eyeliner trend. Being the kind of divas that they are, they completely rocked it. They let their coloured eyeliner do all the talking and kept the rest of the look simple to balance it all.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Neutral Glam

This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had made sure to enhance her natural beauty. Her multiple looks only focused on highlighting her natural features. Adding to that, her freshly-cut long bob definitely bagged a lot of appreciation

- Wet Hair | Bold Eyes

Next up on the list is Katrina Kaif who left the world gasping as she made not one but two red carpet appearances in her tousled wet hair. She opted for the wet look accompanied by bold smokey eyes that completely stole the show.

Janhvi Kapoor - Dewy Makeup

Moving on, we have the newbie Janhvi Kapoor whose makeup looks are getting immensely popular. This year, she refrained from the popular beauty trends and just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, she made sure to enhance her natural features with soft smokey eyes, lightly contoured cheeks and neutral-toned lips.

Sara Ali Khan - Glamorous red carpet look

Next on the list is the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan who moved away from her usual chirpy self and turned herself into a glam goddess. For her red carpet look, she pulled her mane back that looked like a faux-mohawk. Adding to it, the Simmba actress glammed up with smokey eyes, loads of highlighter and perfectly contoured cheeks.

- Bronzed Face

Lastly, we have Alia Bhatt on the list and while her neutral-toned dress was clearly a hit, it was her makeup that elevated the look. She ditched the usual blush, highlight and lipstick for a summer tan glow. Perfectly blended contour framed her face while giving her that natural summer tan glow.

