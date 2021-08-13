Kareena Kapoor Khan on her skincare during her pregnancy: My dermatologist is my kitchen and my cook

The Bollywood starlet who delivered her second baby Jehangir Ali Khan in February has always had fabulous skin. Even during the virtual launch of her pregnancy book, Kareena revealed that her genes have been the secret to her flawless skin. In her book that she launched with director and BFF , the Good Newwz star dedicated an entire chapter to her skincare during her pregnancy.

The actress starts off by revealing that she didn't think she looked great during the first trimester of her pregnancy with her second son, Jeh Ali Khan. "The baby-making process sucked me of all my energy. I had puffy under-eye dark circles," and even had dry patches on her face! The star added that her mantra was not to get stressed about her body changes and didn't even have any beauty rituals at this time! "Nor am I into those fancy beauty products with all their AHA and retinols," she said and added that she's more of an off-the-shelf person and said that even her husband, has more toiletries than she does!

The actress has always sworn by home remedies for her skin. "My dermatologist is my kitchen and my cook," writes Khan who swears by a basic papaya and dahi mask that cools and soothes her skin. When it comes to soothing her eyes, cucumber slices do the trick and chane ka atta and multani mitti have been her go-to kitchen remedies for her skin. The actress also said that she didn't let her beauty routine consume her and only followed this ghar-ke-nushke once in 15 days!

For her body, Kareena and her mother and grandmother have sworn by almond oil. About two spoons of dahi and almond oil mixed helped in softening her skin. Bebo even revealed that she applies this on Taimur!

When it comes to her hair, a simple champi is all she needed and did it once every 10-15 days. A spoon of coconut oil, almond oil and olive oil heated together with a spoon of methi seeds for her luscious and glossy locks.

Like any mom-to-be, Bebo's skin also acted up during her second pregnancy. From acne to spots, she had it all, she reveals in her pregnancy Bible. And her remedy? Good old toothpaste! The actress also added that she was patient with her skin during this time and understood that there were hormonal fluctuations and soon enough, her skin cleared up on its own.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's bustier top & high waist pants make for a BOLD look at the Dhaakad wrap up party: Yay or Nay?