Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon to Shraddha Kapoor: SIMPLE hairstyles that go with traditional outfits

Now that we are in the middle of wedding season, everybody is looking for ways to do up their hair in different ways. Here are some unusual ones that are very easy to pull off.

While the festive season seems to have come to an end, we have something new to look forward to - wedding season! It is that time of the year when almost every second person is getting hitched, despite the pandemic!

But this only gives us yet another reason to dress up and leave our worries behind, even if it is just for a while. This wedding season, go fuss free and opt for some simple yet elegant hairstyles to pull off, celebrity style!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Always believed braids were meant only for after champi? Think again! Bebo pulled off a neat braid with her customised saree and left a few face-framing strands loose, making for a cool and casual hairstyle to complete her traditional look.

Kriti Sanon

Want to show off your long locks but still keep it simple for a low-key event? Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon and style your hair in a poker-straight manner by parting your locks into different sections and running them through the straightener. Then, tuck them behind your ears to show off your clean makeup.



Don't want the fussiness of managing your hair? Take cue from Shraddha Kapoor and pull your locks up into a neat, seek bun. Secure it with a scrunch and then adorn the top knot with a layer of flowers for an Uber-traditional look that will match perfectly with a silk saree like hers!



For a more young and fresh look, Alia Bhatt's low and messy ponytail is perfect. All you need to do is pull your hair down and run some hairspray through it to ensure there are no flyaways. Then, backcomb the loose hair at the bottom to add texture and volume to it after curling the hair.

Sara Ali Khan

For yet anther fresh and experimental look that is easy to pull off, take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan! The actress parted her hair in the side and while one side was left free, she braided up the other side and pulled back, away from her face, giving us a clear view of her makeup.

Which of these hair styles are you going to experiment with this Shade season? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Katrina Kaif: 5 glittery backless dresses perfect for cocktail parties

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×