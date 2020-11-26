Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Celebs who swear by their love for the classic red lipstick

Red lipsticks have always been a celeb favourite and here are 5 divas who swear by it!

Classics have a reputation for a reason. Classics like a red lip look good on any and everyone. It can elevate even the simplest of looks and when worn it right, it can create a statement on its own! Celebrities clearly know this fact right which is why they often circle back to their classic red lip. But, it’s something that not everyone can pull off and we can definitely vouch for that. However, some Bollywood beauties have figured out how the red lip can be their best friend and over the years have given the makeup look full-justice!

Here are top 5 divas who’ve sworn by their love for red lipstick:

The Mastani of Bollywood surely loves her red and is often making sure to do it full justice. Be it with a classic jean combo or on the red carpet, she knows the right way to grab eyeballs and a red lipstick helps her do just that! Even when it comes to pulling off a red lip, she makes sure to add a bit of drama around her eyes to balance out the look.

Jonas

PeeCee knows her way around a bold lip and there’s no denying that! She’s gone from rocking a burgundy lip to a purple one without any hesitation. However, you’ll often find her curling back to the classics with a bright, red mouth. Not just the red carpets, she also stole the show by pairing it up with a desi look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is next on our list and her love for the classic is no secret. The actress often sticks to her signature kohl-clad eyes but you’ll definitely see her step out of her comfort zone and opt for a classic red lip. The Queen of pout surely knows how to pull it off the right way as she’s often showing it to the world.

A classic lip is surely a go-to for Aish when it comes to rocking the red carpet in style. The actress surely knows her way around a red pout and no matter what the decade, she makes the most of her red lipstick!

We wouldn’t call Alia a BIG fan of red lips but when she rocks it, she makes it sure to do it in style! The actress is often seen showing how it is done on the red carpet and is rarely seen wearing it casually.

Lastly, as a bonus, we’ll like to talk about how gorgeous Malaika looks as she pulls off a red lip under the sun. with no makeup and just the lipstick to create a statement, she does quite the justice to the classic look!

What are your thoughts about it? Who according to you looks the best in red lipstick? Let us know in the comments section below.

