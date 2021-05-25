Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan: Forget dramatic eyeliners, celebs are now loving soft smokey eyes

Soft smokey eyes is the new makeup trend that most Bollywood divas are obsessed with and we have proof! Check it out

There was a time when Bollywood actress just could not get over eyeliners. Though they are a classic choice and the beauty look still stands to stay relevant, things have changed in the last few months. While eyeliners gave off a more dramatic vibe, divas are now sticking to makeup looks that look natural and chic. Smokey eyes have always been the one to appeal out favourite B-Town divas and the softer it is, the better!

A soft smokey eye is essentially a toned-down version of the dramatic smokey makeup. Instead of rubbing black kajal all over your eyes, a softer look manages to give off a more natural look. Backed by neutral tones and a lot of browns, soft smokey eyes adds an extra bit of definition over your eyes without going OTT.

Sara Ali Khan’s recent makeup looks have been dominated by soft smokey eyes. Whether she’s wearing a pantsuit or going all out in desi outfits, this classic look matches it all.

Known for her kohl-rimmed eyes, even Kareena Kapoor Khan has given it her stamp of approval. It not only defines the eyes but leaves a lot of room for your outfit to do the talking.

Tara Sutaria chose for the soft smokey eyes but with a hint of brown. She went all out in an embellished lehenga and this makeup look is a great way to balance everything out.

Keeping the same vibe alive, we also have Janhvi Kapoor sticking to her neutral colour palette for the eyelid and using the darker tones on the waterline. This makeup look definitely is a show stealer for desi outfits.

One of the biggest advocates of using neutral tones on her eyes, has literally ditched her old classic eyeliners for a softer look. She not only swears by the smokey eyes but also brings the colour down on her lower lashline for added definition.

What are your thoughts on this makeup look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria: Who looks the best in the pink floral lehenga? VOTE

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×