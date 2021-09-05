Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Nora Fatehi: Beauty Round up: The BEST beauty looks of the week

We love to take inspiration from Bollywood celebrities. And they never fail to impress us with their fashion choices and looks. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, we are always looking for some fashion and makeup advice. So here we are, with a beauty round-up. We have some staggering looks by our Bollywood divas from last week.

Let's have a look and see who looked the best.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Well, Kareena is Poo in real life. She knows how to make a statement in every look. She wore a bronzed nude makeup look. Her sultry brown smokey eyes with mascara and kohl made her brown eyes more beautiful. She completed her look with perfectly arched brows, a little bronzer to highlight her cheekbones and brown nude lips. We just love her side-parted wavy hair with this entire look.

Dhar

Talking about beauty, Yami has been nailing her looks as always. Her recent makeup look made us awe in her beauty. Yami donned a blush pink makeup look with pink eyeshadow with downturned eyes and mascara. Naturally filled brows, pink lips, and highlighted cheekbones were on-point with the whole look. She tied her side-parted hair into a messy ponytail and accessorised it with pearls.

Nene

Madhuri is the dancing queen. Her makeup also shows the delicacy she has in herself. She looked adorable in her latest makeup look. She wore a two-toned eyeshadow with nude brown on the outer corner and a shimmery gold shade on the lid with a smudged black liner and mascara. She completed her makeup look with pinkish nude lips and some blush on the cheeks. Her side-parted soft curls went perfectly well with the whole look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara was recently seen promoting her movie in a nude bronzy makeup look. She kept it simple with a brown tone eyeshadow, mascara and perfectly filled brows. She applied some bronzer to give a sculpting effect, and the nude lips went well with her skin tone. With her face shape, centre-parted loose waves are the best.

Kundra

Shilpa Shetty joined back on her show and is already killing with her looks. She wore downturned two-toned eye makeup with smokey black at the corner and a reddish-orange shade on the lid with mascara on the lashes. Her filled angled brows and the cherry coloured lips with contoured face completed the look. The middle-parted beachy waves added the extra oomph.

Nora Fatehi

We are smitten by Nora Fatehi's makeup. She wore gold eyeshadow with light eyeliner and mascara. With that, she went for soft natural brows, pink nude lips and highlighter. Completing her subtle look, she chose for side-parted Hollywood waves.

Ahuja

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam was promoting gender-neutral clothes. Her downturned two-toned eyeshadow with smokey brown at the corner and golden shimmer at the lid combined with smoky eyeliner and mascara looked awe-inspiring. Her nude lips, thick filled brows completed her look, and the countered face with highlighter added the extra texture to the makeup. She tied her hair in a low messy bun which complemented her face shape.

Kangana pulled off a retro-style look with a downturned eye look. She wore brown eyeshadow with classic winged liner and straight filled brows. Nude lips and contoured face with highlighter gave the sculpt to her face. For the classic retro style, she chose to opt for the vintage bun look quite famous from the old Bollywood times.

Which look did you like the best, and who would you vote the best beauty of the week? Comment down below.