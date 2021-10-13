Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Hair trends spotted at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Last week was all about the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Ace designers and top talents were seen portraying their new collection with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor playing showstoppers. We spotted quite a few trends throughout the week and here are the few hair trends that were rocked by showstoppers and loved by the audience.

Sleek Bun

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood looked mesmerising in a white mermaid-style strapless gown as she played showstopper for Gaurav Gupta. The diva opted for a sleek, centre-parted hairdo with her hair pulled away from her face, ensuring all the attention remained on her outfit.

Wet Hair Look

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor turned showstopper for ace-designer Anamika Khanna's label AK-OK on day 4 of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. And the result was a vision to behold on the runway. She wore a fierce and edgy asymmetrical dress from Anamika Khanna's latest collection. She left her locks open and parted in the middle, styling them in a wet, crimped hair look.

Low Bun

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri played showstopper for Satya Paul and looked bold and beautiful in the black comfortable pantsuit that featured flared pants. A pair of bright red heels and a matching lip shade contrasted the head-to-toe black outfit while her hair was pulled back into a sleek low bun and completed the diva's chic look.

Loose Ponytail

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp for designer Gaurang Shah’s collection, Chaand. The Rashmi Rocket actress looked absolutely magnificent in an aqua blue and lavender saree. She accessorised the look with long, heavily embellished gold jhumkas and wore a pretty purple-and-white gajra in her curly hair which was tied in a loose ponytail.

Wavy Hair

Chitrangda Singh

Model and actress Chitrangda Singh who hit the runway for Hyderabad-based designer duo Shikha and Srishti's latest collection Prakriti. She walked the ramp in a pastel blue lehenga featuring heavy floral embroidery of silver and white threads, beads and stones. She let her long wavy hair extensions flow open to match with the Indian look.

Sleek Straight

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza walked the ramp for designer duo Abraham & Thakore. She looked graceful in a black abstract patchwork maxi dress with stitch detailing and contrasting yoke and cuffs. Her bright red lipstick added a pop of colour and a dash of boldness to the overall look. The poker straight hair with a neat middle parting contributed the richness of the look.

Which hair trend at the FDCI x LFW was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

