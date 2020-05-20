Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by THIS DIY home remedy and here’s how she uses it

Kareena Kapoor Khan is just like us and often resorts to home remedies to keep her skin hydrated and glowing. There’s one ingredient that sisters Kareena and Karisma swear by. Find out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been someone we look up to when it comes to skin. Now, she does have great genes to thank for, I mean have you seen her sister Karisma Kapoor? While expensive beauty treatments could be a part of their daily regime, they have proved to be just like us in quite a lot of ways.

With us being locked in our houses, Bebo is surely resorting to homemade face masks. She recently shared a picture of her in a mask which totally looks like a DIY ubtan. So, we got a bit interested in her skincare routine and found out an old interview with Vogue where she talked about how she dealt with pimples, her skincare regime and most importantly, a DIY hack that the Kapoor family uses to keep their skin naturally glowing. To which her answer was - Almond Oil.

She has always been a fan of a simple routine which is why Almond oil is her go-to home remedy. “On a lazy day at home we just soak ourselves up in it,” she said.

Almond oil is known to be extremely moisturising with anti-inflammatory properties that work extremely well on dry skin like Kareena’s. It is also filled with vitamin E that reduces dark spots, under-eye circles and patchiness to make your skin look fresher and brighter.

Bebo just doesn’t soak up her body with the oil but also uses it as a face mask. “A combination of that and yoghurt is great for the face too, if you have dry skin,” she shared in 2018. When the same question was asked to her in 2016, she proved her love for almond oil and said, “My family (especially my sister, Karisma Kapoor) swears by a mix of almond oil and yoghurt applied to the face for a good 30 minutes.”

Looks like she is a fan of almond oil for years now and swears by it.

Looking at her skin and all the years she has been using Almond oil, we’re off to giving it a try. See you on the other side, hopefully with glowing skin like Bebo’s.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

PS: We’ve found out a home remedy she uses to deal with pesky zits and pimples. Let us know if you’d want to know!

