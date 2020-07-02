Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria, Anushka Sharma: ALL the skincare tips we've learned from celebrities

We snuck into quite a lot of celebrity’s secret skincare diaries to find out all the home remedies that use to keep their skin flawless and glowing! Check it out

Skincare has always been a matter of personal choice. While quite a lot of people believe in expensive products and treatments, others always resort to home remedies and DIY skincare. To your surprise, even celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tara Sutaria believe in home remedies to treat skincare woes and get glowing skin. So, to save you all the research time, we brought to you all the skincare remedies we’ve learnt from the leading ladies of Bollywood!

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor

Bebo and Lolo swear by almond oil as a home remedy. When mixed with yoghurt, it gives you clear, glowing and moisturised skin for days. You can also massage a religious amount on your body to get even skin tone all over!

Tara Sutaria

In an interview with Vogue, Tara Sutaria said, “There's this face mask that I love that my grandma makes. It has yoghurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey. I leave it on for like 15-20 minutes and then wash it off; it makes my skin glow and look brighter almost immediately.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In spite of having the best skincare and beauty experts around her, she swears by her mom’s home remedies to treat pigmentation and have glowing skin. She literally swears by lathering coconut oil all over her body before going to bed so that she wakes up with soft, supple skin. Adding to it, she also shared with Harper’s Bazaar her go-to face mask.

All you need:

Turmeric

Lime Juice

Wheat flour

Full cream yoghurt

Rosewater

How to:

Mix all the ingredients into a smooth paste and apply it to your skin. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then gently scrub off the mask for quick exfoliation. Wash it off and voila you have glowing skin in just a matter of minutes!

Anushka has clear and glowing skin that could literally make anyone envious! In an interview with Vogue, she said, “Mashed banana is very good for your face and is a great cleanser. Coconut oil in the night is super on your face." Banana is a superfood for your skin and rich in Vitamins A, D and K.

We’re off to learn how to use these skin care remedies. Let us know in the comments section below if you’d like us to share a few face mask recipes based on the ingredients celebrities love!

