Kareena Kapoor Khan's bouncy beachy waves require NO heat and are absolutely effortless

Bouncy beachy waves is a go-to for Bebo and you can achieve the same hairdo with these easy steps. Check it out

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to look her best no matter what. From red carpets to airports and even the gym, the diva is effortless in whatever she does. She has been setting trends and raising the bar high for as long as we know. Talking about trends, beachy waves have become her go-to hairstyle especially after she cut her long mane into a lob. So, if you’re wanting to achieve the same look, here are a few ways to do it.

Scrunch n’ scrunch

Scrunching your wet hair after a shower is a great way to achieve a natural wavy texture. Start at the bottom of your hair and scrunch your way up. This avoids the wet hair to fall flat instead gives it a more beachy texture.

Salt spray

Beachy waves are called ‘beachy’ for a reason. It is the look you get when the salty ocean water gets trapped in your hair to give you a natural wave. So, for those who cannot go to the beach, you can make a salt spray at home.

- Just mix a teaspoon of sea salt with one cup of hot water until the salt dissolves.

- Once the salt mixture cools down, add half a teaspoon of argon or coconut oil. (any oil would work here)

- add a few drops of your serum or leave-in conditioner.

- Shake it all up and fill it in a spray bottle. Apply to your hair and start scrunching!

Twist - wrap - twist

One of the best and no heat ways to get beach waves is to let your hair dry in the shape of the wave. Once out of the shower, comb your hair and get rid of all the knots. Then, let it air dry a bit, not completely. When it is damp, twist them up and secure it in a bun. Give it a few hours and let it dry. Once dry, open the hair up and voila, you have bouncy, beachy waves without even trying!

PRO TIP: As an added step here, you can spritz some of the sea salt spray you prepared earlier before tying your hair into a bun.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×