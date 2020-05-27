Kareena Kapoor Khan's DIY summer face mask is all you need for a glow up

Bebo, who is known for her flawless and glowing skin hasn't held back from sharing selfies of her in a face mask. Read on to know the secret ingredients.

While self-isolating, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that she was just like the rest of us. Bebo has been sharing pictures of how she is keeping herself, husband and son Taimur busy during the lockdown by painting, cooking, etc. And like the rest of us, Bebo also seems to be pampering herself at home by letting her skin breathe sans makeup. At the same time, she is ensuring it is nourished and keeps glowing bright thanks to her go-to face mask!

Actor Nisha Shareen shared the face mask with Bebo who took to her Instagram to thank her for it as well! Nisha then shared the recipe to the face mask on her Instagram, revealing all that Bebo loves to use on her face to get that glow. Read on for the benefits of each product!

Sandalwood - 2 spoons

Having antibacterial properties, Sandalwood powder helps in fighting bacteria that causes acne. It also helps in exfoliating the skin, removing the tan and reducing signs of agening.

Vitamin E oil - 2 drops

Excellent for the skin, Vitamin E oil is known to moisturise and nourish the skin, making it smooth and giving it a healthy glow. The oil is also known to reduce wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

Turmeric - A pinch

Again, Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that cleans the pores and keeps skin healthy. It also aids in removing scars and acne marks from the skin.

Milk - To tie it together

Milk has moisturising properties that keeps the skin nourished all day. It helps fight acne in a gentle manner and even leaves the skin with a bright and refreshed glow.

Mix them well and leave the mask on your face for 20 minutes for a super-clean face, soft skin and glow like no other.

Are you going to try your hand at Bebo's go-to mask? Let us know in the comment section below.

