Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: 6 Divas who proved to layer necklaces is too chic an undying trend

It's the season to layer up whether or not you called for it. We've parted ways with all that summer had us united with but we may be onto something. A sweet news: You don't need to leave your accessories behind. In fact, you can stack up all chic and add definition to your cosy-weather look. Just ensure water-proof accessories are the keyword and you're good to slay. Since the trend has been introduced to the public eye, it's swept the accessory scene and made people play it up in so many edgy ways. If you're here for pro lessons, let's get you to experiment just like Deepika Padukone, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others showed us what's still in.

Kriti Sanon

It's no exaggeration that denim has shown us how to spell style-on-fleek better over the years. But, are we missing out on what we could define as too good to be true? Think gold chain-link necklaces. Wear your denim dress with hoop earrings and multi-coloured kicks same as the Mimi actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be it your favourite jumpsuit or denim ensemble, nothing like your chains to make your look count. Especially what good are plunging necklines for if you don't compliment them with what we call as classy, layered necklaces. Be it with simple pendants or studded details, give yourself the chance to look top-notch.

Tara Sutaria

The Ek Villain 2 actress be it in her boho-chic look or her favourite monotone white dresses, she's a slayer. From her hair to eyes and accessories, there are glam stories all over here. Look at her hoop earrings absolutely in sync with the necklaces. Take a cue for a cute party night look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Asked us for tea? We'll try to give you the best. Switch up your casual look in a white tee and denim pants with multiple necklaces and hoop earrings. From mini star pendants to the evil eye, this can be your date look. It's not a try-hard and would your heart not love this?

Deepika Padukone

When you have a monotone ensemble that knows how to dress you up to the nines, as this Anamika Khanna set, make sure to ooze extra elegance with your accessories. Allow people to feast on pearls, this is apt for someone who doesn't want to try something to mix and match. Stick to one but make it look lovely.

Ananya Panday

Say date-ready, please? Here are the fashion fixes you may need if your regular casuals aren't giving in to your demands. That cutesy skull, star and a blue beaded necklace, mini earrings, everything looks like love here.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 4 Times Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor showed us how to hit the bling wave in style