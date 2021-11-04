Kareena Kapoor's almond oil to Tara Sutaria's chickpea flour: DIY face masks celebs SWEAR by for instant glow

Something that we're all undeniably envious of, is the smooth and perfect complexion that celebrities have. Even without makeup, their skin seems bump-free and supple. Most of the celebrities who have supple skin have two common factors: they keep themselves hydrated by constantly consuming water and they swear by kitchen remedies to boost their glow and complexion.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Tara Sutaria, here are 3 face masks celebs swear by for an instant glow up that you can whip up in your kitchen!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Almond Oil

In an exclusive chat, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed to us that almond oil is something that's been passed down by her mother to her sister Karisma and herself.

How to use:

Combine 2 spoons of almond oil with 1 spoon of curd and mix well. Massage it on your face and it let sit for around 30 minutes before washing off.

If you're too lazy to whip something up, Bebo just likes to apply almond oil on herself and soak in it.

Tara Sutaria - Chickpea flour and honey

While she isn't one to pack on too many things on her face, Tara Sutaria keeps herself hydrated. But when she does feel like indulging, Tara swears by a DIY face mask passed down by her grandmother for an instant glow up!

How to use:

Mix together a pinch of turmeric and 1 spoon of chickpea flour. Add this to a liquid mixture containing 2 spoons yoghurt and 1 spoon of honey until it forms a thick and smooth consistency.

Apply this evenly all over your face and wait till it dries up. Using some water, massage it off.

This formulation works as both, a face mask and scrub, boosting glow and exfoliating skin at the same time!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Turmeric and beasn

Our desi girl can't do without the ingredient that is part of every Indian kitchen today. Turmeric plays a huge role in PeeCee's masking routine and she only swears by it when she needs to boost her natural glow. Her turmeric and besan face mask has been passed down to all of us from our previous generations.

How to use:

Combine 2 spoons dahi, juice from half a lime, 2-3 drops of rose water with 2 spoons of flour and a pinch of turmeric.

Mix this until a smooth paste is formed and apply it evenly all over your face.

Leave it on for around 20 minutes till it dries and then wash off.

Which DIY face mask are you a fan of for an instant glow? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: 8 divas who showed how to turn up the glam this Diwali