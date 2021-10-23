Karwa Chauth 2021: 5 Chic hair accessories you need to spruce up your hairstyle game

Most of us have a signature hairstyle and people who don’t know us tend to remember our face with that. We are that curly hair girl, that woman who wears a low bun every day or that messy hair kid in someone’s mind. Getting accustomed to one hairstyle and having no energy to try out new hairdos is everyone’s pet peeve. But with these hair accessories, you can tweak your usual hairdos and glam it up for this festive season. Turn your style from boring to stunning and celebrate Karwa Chauth in style with these chic hair accessories!

Pearl Hair Clips

These 5 clips in different designs will make up for all the women in the house to style up their hair game. Whether you love pearl, crystal stone studded or elegant contemporary design clips, this set has it all to hold your voluminous hair in place. It’ll add charm to your look with its unique design.

Price: Rs 459

Deal: Rs 449

Artificial Flower Pin

To bring on that festive vibes to your messy hairdo, add on this pearl floral-design pin that’ll instantly elevate the glam quotient. It’ll look good on messy bun or side bun hairstyles and can also be used later for weddings or family functions.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 199

Minimalist Hair Clips

These minimalist dainty hair clips are perfect for daily life, work, school and even for celebrations. If you are looking for something elegant and classy, then this should be your pick.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 92

Metal Clutches

In simple aesthetic design and sturdy form, catch clips are the most loved hair accessory that can be used for any occasion with any outfit. Every woman needs these to flaunt the hairstyle as the hair clips enhance their looks and make you look modish and ethnic at the same time.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 375

Comb Clip

Comb clips are ideal for buns and puffy hairdos. This golden traditional design clip with a stone-studded pattern is a great gifting item and also a winning choice to amp up your look for Karwa Chauth tomorrow!

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 299

