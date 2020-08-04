Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon: 3 Times celebrities showed us how to style frizzy hair in a jiffy

If you do not know how to deal with your frizzy mane, let Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon serve you enough inspiration.

Let's be real here, no matter how much we take care of our mane, it tends to get frizzy and dry when the seasons change. To give your heart a bit of relief here, let us tell you that we are not the only ones who face this problem, even the beauties of Bollywood have to deal with their frizzy mane every now and then. What's the difference you may ask? Well, they are just smart enough to hide the fact they have frizzy hair with styles that are both trendy and practical. So to save both your time and ours, let's look into these celebrity go-to hairstyles that work wonders!

used both a hairstyle and style hack to make the most of those frizzy hair days. She keeps her hair tied at the back in a simple ponytail while keeping the front sleek and made up. As a style hack, she ensures all eyes are on her dress so as to take away the attention from the frizz ball at the back. Genius!

Moving on, we have Kriti Sanon who made quite a statement with her scarf and tied it around her ponytail. This hides the frizziness while also making a trendy statement.

Now, if you have curly hair, you know the amount of dryness it can incur on the second and third day. This is the best time to try out this twisty hairstyle. All you need to do is twist the front section of your hair and pin it at the back. If you know how to braid, you can also try that out!

If nothing works out, be like and embrace the frizzy mane in all its glory!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Super easy hairstyles for unwashed hair ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×