Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: 6 Celeb approved easy date night hairstyles

Getting your hair right for a date night you have been eagerly waiting for, can be a task. Let our B-town divas help you out.

Dressing up for a special night is not only about the outfit you choose to wear. It is also about getting your makeup right and moreover, getting your hair right. And isn’t it absolutely annoying when a last minute date night plan does not coincide with your hair washing schedule? Yes, we have all been there. But our leading ladies are here to have your back. We have curated a list of 6 of the easiest hairstyles sported by the B-town queens that will make getting ready for a date night a ten times easier and definitely more fun!

Soft Curls

Soft curls are probably the safest and easiest hairstyle option for a night with your special someone. They are extremely effortless to style and you can also get them with a straightener if you do not have a curling iron. They will give your hair a bouncy look and will add more volume to them. If you are all for the sultry glam, then this is the hairstyle for you!

Sleek Straight

Kiara Advani

If you want to opt for a neat and composed look, then you should go for sleek straight hair. The best aspect of this hairstyle is that it literally suits everyone and looks great with any outfit. This hairstyle can be a saviour when you have a last minute plan and do not have much time to style your hair. It is quick, stylish and sophisticated.

Fishtail Braid

If lady luck is not on your side and you are having a bad hair day just before your special night, then opt for a fishtail braid. Although the fishtail braid looks complex, it is actually extremely easy to make and can transform your bad hair day into a good one. This hairstyle also makes a great option for windy nights, as it will keep your hair tucked away neatly and in style.

High Ponytail

Nora Fatehi

A high ponytail is definitely the cutest hairstyle that you can opt for on a date night. This hairstyle is a saviour for women with long hair that cannot be tamed at the last moment. A high ponytail also makes a great choice when you are wearing an off-shoulder or a one-shoulder outfit that will define your collarbone. You may also go for a high ponytail look if you want to flaunt your dainty earrings.

Side Ponytail

Ananya Panday

If you want to go a little retro and funky with your ensemble, then you can go for a side ponytail. A side ponytail is extremely easy to style and also looks super adorable and stylish. You can either keep it neat or messy based on your outfit and the look that you are aiming for. It looks super chic and will definitely leave a mark!

Half Up Half Down

Sara Ali Khan

The half up half down look is guaranteed to work in your favour and will never go wrong. You can simply tie half a section of your hair in a bun or in a ponytail and you are all set for your cute date night. You can don this hairstyle with either sleek straight hair or with soft curls. It gives you a chance to flaunt the length of your hair as well as will keep your hair tucked and away from your face.

Which hairstyle would you opt for on a date night? Let us know in the comments below.

