Katrina Kaif beauty hacks: 3 Tricks the actress SWEARS by for flawless skin with and without makeup 

In an interview with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif talked extensively about her love for beauty and skincare. She shared her go-to makeup hacks and what she does for her skin to look flawless at all times.

is today one of Bollywood's leading and most sought-after actresses. But that's not the only hat the actress dons. She is also an entrepreneur and even went on to launch her brand, Kay Beauty which showed her passion for beauty and makeup. The actress who has flawless skin even sans makeup talked to Vogue India about her idea of makeup and said that to her, "Makeup is fun. It was not meant to be daunting." She also said she uses makeup to enhance her features rather than 'beautify' her further.

Since she knows so much about makeup, the actress also shared some tips she swears by.

When asked about a beauty tip she learnt from an expert, Katrina revealed that the first makeup artiste she worked with told her how to enhance eyes. "When we line our eyes on top and the bottom for a natural day look, it makes them more defined," Kat said. But to make the look softer, she likes to smudge the top liner with her fingers for a more natural look. "It makes a huge difference and can look makeup or natural," she explained about the definition of eyes and how smudging the liner helps.

Another important thing Katrina learnt through her journey with makeup, is the importance of blending. She told Vogue India that she prefers blending everything with her fingers rather than brushes! "Don't be afraid to blend with fingers and don't worry about brushes," the beauty mogul pacified.

When it comes to skincare, she doesn't believe in tools for her face. But one thing she swears by is facial exercises! "It requires no tool, no fancy roller. You just need your face and a little bit of patience," she revealed about the technique that she called, "as old as the hills," that has helped her sculpt her face and get the perfect jawline.

As for her skincare regimen, if she is wearing makeup, she takes it off, followed by washing her face gently. Another thing she swears by for flawless skin? Coconut oil! "I massage my face gently with coconut oiled conclude with facial exercises," she explained.

