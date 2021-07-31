Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Celeb-approved hairstyles you can recreate in less than 10 minutes

Your outfit can be perfect from head-to-toe but it is all a waste, if your hair is just not being supportive. Sometimes you just do not have sufficient time to spend 20 minutes to perfect your hairstyle. And sometimes, you can spend all your time styling your hair only to have it ruined by the unpredictable weather. To make your lives easier, we have our Bollywood divas favouring easy hairstyles that do not necessitate a mountain-load of hair products or intricate YouTube tutorials. Check these super easy hairstyles that you can create in less than 10 minutes.

Messy High Ponytail

1. Second day hair is great for this hairstyle, but if you have just washed your hair then you can spritz dry shampoo to create texture.

2. To add extra volume, turn your head upside down and tease the hair at the crown upwards with a hairbrush.

3. Take a bit of hair serum on your hands and comb your hair into a high ponytail, while smoothing the flyaways.

4. Secure the hairstyle with an elastic hair tie, and finish it off with a hairspray.

Fishtail Braid

1. Divide your hair into equal parts with a middle parting, and smooth the lengths with a little hair serum.

2. Gather your hair at the nape of the neck and divide it into two sections. Take a thin section from the outer side of the left side, and tuck it under the right section.

3. Repeat the same step on the other side, by taking a skinny section from the outer edge of the right side, and tucking it under the left section.

4. Tug on both sides to make the braid tighter, and repeat the steps by alternating on both sides as you move down the lengths.

5. Fasten the ends with a hair tie, and leave one small section loose to wrap over the band and hide it. Secure it at the back with a hairpin.

Side Twists

1. This hairstyle works best on one day old hair, or if you have just washed it.

2. Divide your hair in the centre, and gather a small section from your right temples. Twist it back and hold it in place with a bobby pin.

3. Repeat the same process on the other side and fasten with another hairpin. Gather two strands at the back and secure them with an elastic band.

4. Take the pins out. Then, spray some sea salt spray to lock up the texture.

Stylish Updo

1. Brush your hair to get rid of any tangles or knots, and spray some dry shampoo.

2. Gather your hair at the crown of your head and loosely tie it into a high ponytail with an elastic band. Hold the ponytail upwards and tease it gently with a backcomb.

3. Divide the ponytail into two sections with your hands, and gently twist the first one around before wrapping it around the base of the elastic band.

4. Repeat the same steps on the second section, and wind it around to form a tousled bun. Secure with hairpins and gently tug on the loose wisps to create the tousled look.

5. Gently pull out some layers from the updo, and run a hair iron over them.

6. Once you are near the ends, turn the hair iron slightly to create face-framing wisps.

Low Bun

1. Start by dividing your hair into two equal sections.

2. Hold each one at the nape of the neck, and gently twist before tying them together into a loose knot.

3. Take the right section and secure it under the knot with a few bobby pins, and repeat the same on the left side.

4. Do not tame all the flyaways, and encourage any tendrils that get loose from the knot to create a wispy look.

