Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 Celeb inspired beauty looks for Dussehra

On the occasion of Dussehra, celebrating with your loved ones is one of the best parts. But what makes this day even more fun, is the chance to dress up and show off your fashion skills. Choosing the right outfit is not the most difficult part, it's getting your makeup right! Get inspired by our B-Town queens and execute these beauty looks today!

Subtle Glam

Katrina Kaif

For a subtle makeup look, you won't want to go overboard on the eye makeup. Instead, stick with a brown eyeliner pencil, which you should use to trace your upper lash line only. Next, apply a light dusting of the shimmery beige eyeshadow in your palette onto your upper lid. Just like Katrina, you can go crazy with the mascara and the bronzer, and opt for a brown or nude lip shade.

Winged Eyeliner

Janhvi Kapoor

This glamorous, super-elongated eyeliner look is tailor made for today’s face mask wearing days and nights. To make the process easy, you can sketch on eyeliner first with an easy to use pencil, then layer your liquid liner over that. This creates extra-rich, high-impact eye color that looks incredible and stands up to all kinds of elements. And just like Janhvi you may want to go subtle with the blush and lipstick, and let your eyes do all the talking!

Red Lips

Ananya Panday

Red lipstick is synonymous with power and strength. The bold and dauntless red is feminine, yet daring and powerful. You can never go wrong with bold red lips, but make sure to not go overboard with the rest of the makeup. Ananya painted her lips red, but kept her eye makeup and blush as minimal as possible. You may also add another traditional touch to the look with a small red bindi that will match your lips.

Nude Lips with Shimmery Eyes

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Nude lipsticks are great to pair with shimmery eyeshadows as the subtle lips help counteract the bold eyes. Kareena complemented her nude lips with shimmery bronze eyeshadow and a thick line of kajal on her under eye. She went all out with the highlighter that gave off a glossy look. Since nude lips seem more contemporary, you can also add a bindi and make it look more festive.

Blue Liner

Madhuri Dixit

If you want to take an edgy route and still look rich and classy, then opt for a blue eyeliner and mascara. The evergreen Madhuri Dixit opted for a blue liner teamed with a subtle eyeshadow and mascara-laden lashes. She let her eyes do all the talking as she opted for a minimal brown lip gloss and subtle blush.

Smokey Eyes

Deepika Padukone

Smokey eye makeup is a true classic, and turns your eyes into real highlights. It is certainly a breathtaking and dramatic look. You can use one shade and smoke it out at the edges, or you can build up layers with different shades and textures. Deepika’s smokey eye look matches perfectly with a festive outfit. To balance out the drama of the smokey eyes, you can team it with soft pink blush and a nude lipstick.

Which Diva’s festive makeup look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

