Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: When celebs matched lipstick with outfits & gave BEST monochrome beauty moments

Matching your lipstick with your outfit has always been one of the best beauty hacks to look good. Here are the top five celebrities who pulled off the look seamlessly.

Looking for a fun new makeup trend? Who better to look at than Bollywood divas! Coordinating makeup with your outfit is one of the most fool-proof ideas and is quite fun to execute as well. Well done makeup can completely round up the look. While it is easy to go overboard, not just with this trend by any look, here are some celebrities who have managed to pull it off seamlessly.



Seems like Kat was born to coordinate her makeup with her outfit. She rocked this Elie Saab red gown at the Cannes Film Festival and matched her bright scarlet lips with her outfit. Sleek burgundy hair and a clean face completed the Bharat actress' colour-coordinated look.

Kiara Advani

The Laxmmi actress picked out a berry-hued half-saree for a promotional event. To match with this, she also opted for a berry-hued lip that matched the many colours of her outfit, while keeping the rest of her face plain and simple. Beachy waves completed this ultra-glam look.



The queen of bold lips, it comes as no surprise that Deepika Padukone has also hopped on this trend. She sported a coral bodycon dress and matching coral lips for a bold beauty look. Sleek, cropped hair and glittery lids topped it off.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One of the most fabulous showstopper's we've seen, the mother-of-two is always open to experimenting. When decked up in a Gauri and Nainika ensemble for the Lakme Fashion Week finale, Bebo coordinated her makeup with her black outfit. A deep plum hued lipstick, quite unusual for the actoress on other occasions, ensure she looked bold and made quite a statement.



The petite actress has a soft spot for neutrals and pastel tones. For an awards function, the Brahmastra star picked out a nude Georges chakra gown that she looked ethereal in. Her neutral-tone makeup with loads of bronzer and highlighter with a matching nude lip shade completed the diva's look.

Who according to you pulled off the matching outfit and lipstick combination the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Skincare Week: Clear your pores with a DIY peel off mask on Day 1

Share your comment ×