Katrina Kaif shares the secrets behind her outrageously fit body; Check them out

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a whirlwind of a gazillion different diet plans? Have you ever envied the leading ladies of Bollywood for their toned physique? Well we have got the answers right here for you! has always been an advocate for clean eating and working out regularly. A balanced diet and right amount of hours spent in the gym is what gives her that enviable body. In a recent interview with GQ India, she spilled the beans on what is the secret behind her sculpted body.

Self-discipline is something Katrina Kaif swears by. She has admitted it on several occasions that fitness is more of a lifestyle for her and less of a burden. ‘We are what we eat’ is the Bharat star’s motto. She prefers to never skip the most important meal of her day, breakfast and prefers to workout every single day. To make sure that she is eating right and clean all the time, she follows a strict diet plan and abides by it. In a recent interview with GQ India the diva mentioned, "My staple rule, which I follow 95 percent of the time, is no gluten, no refined sugars and no dairy.” Most importantly, Katrina isn’t someone who will cut out carbs from her daily intake as she thinks carbs are a vital part of her diet plan. For a lot of people giving up on carbs hoping a fit physique in return, Katrina Kaif’s advice might just come in handy for them. In a recent Instagram post the actress made it very clear that a carb-rich plate of Idli is what pumps her up to take the rest of the day head on!

Eating clean and hitting the gym should be your top most priority if you want to get anywhere close to being as fit as Katrina Kaif. What are your thoughts on her fitness secrets? Comment below and let us know.

