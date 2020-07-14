Katrina Kaif to Taylor Swift: Celebrities who STUNNED in both straight and curly hair 

These celebrities have taken hair transformations to the next level by experimenting with ultra-curly and poker-straight locks. Take a look!

Hair has the ability to frame the face well, alter one's mood, turn the day around from good to bad and even help in altering one's persona!

Swapping between poker-straight locks and ultra-curly hair in itself can change up the mood, setting and everything else of a person while changing up their style instantly and boosting the mood.

Celebrities seemed to have aced the means of switching things up for themselves and have made transformations from straight to curly hair like it's no big deal! Take a look at some of our favourites.



Known for her signature-straight and sleek locks, Katrina didn't hesitate from experimenting with wild curls not just for shoots but roles in films as well! Flat on top and wild curls from her forehead onwards, made us believe she could rock any look seamlessly!

Taylor Swift

Yes, Taylor may currently be known for her perfect bangs and sleek, straight hair. But when she started off as a country singer, the artiste embraced her curls like nobody else, making for the ultra-sweet, girl-next-door look in her iconic music videos like Love Story and You Belong With Me.

Jennifer Lopez

Always open to experimenting when it comes to her hair, JLo has rocked both ultra-curly and poker-straight locks multiple times, though she has a particular fondness for the latter.

Blake Lively

While she is mostly seen in easy-breezy waves, Blake Lively's hair has been through a lot. In her poker-straight hair, she gives us Serena VanderWoodsen feelings while in her wild curls, she looks runway ready!



Known for her ultra-curly locks, Kangana rocks them with so much ease and literally every outfit, to make for a chic fashion statement. But when she needs to, she goes poker-straight as well, to make for a demure, classic look that we can't help but fawn over!

Which do you prefer - wild curls or poker-straight hair? Who according to you styled it best? Comment below and let us know.

Share your comment ×