Katrina Kaif's comfy look at the airport in cool co-ordinates proves green is the new black; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to airport style, each celebrity has defined their chosen fashion niche. While Kangana Ranaut often sports desi looks in classic sarees, Deepika Padukone’s collection of trench coats and the new mom in the town, Priyanka Chopra’s collection of sunglasses have made a statement at the airport. When it comes to Katrina Kaif, she loves to keep it as comfortable as possible and most often her choice is skin fit pants and a sweatshirt. Cementing the fact that it's a Saturday aka fun day, the Tiger 3 actress nailed her off-duty look in cool coordinates at the airport today.

Her green shirt and cargo pants featured fish print in white. The collared button-down shirt gave a breezy feel to her jet-set look and the broad elastic waistband of the cargo pants gave definition to her waist. She styled her look minimally and kept it as simple as possible with a sleek ponytail, no makeup face covered with a mask and face shield in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 protocols. Katrina signed off her look in style. The clear white chunky sneakers did play their part in giving a sporty touch to her look.

Co-ords continue to be in fashion and are a celeb favourite. The matchy-matchy sets are easy to pull off and can be styled up or down with apt accessories. Katrina Kaif has been a fan of this trend and has sported multiple co-ord sets, be it her floral shorts and crop top, mellow yellow pants and tee or this comfy night suit-like cargos and matching shirt to the airport. Though we do love her style we are not sure if it did full justice to her usual airport-style game and the edgy class she exudes in it. What you say. Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

