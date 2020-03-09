Katrina Kaif's neutral glam is literally stealing hearts and here's how you can recreate it

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/katrina_kaifs_neutral_glam_is_literally_stealing_hearts_and_heres_how_you_can_recreate_it_1.jpg?itok=f9SwGT_p

Katrina Kaif’s glowy neutral glam has definitely made our jaws drop and here is a step by step guide on how you can recreate it. Check it out.

‘Enhance your natural features’ is the mantra Kaif seems to follow because, damn that woman could slay! Katrina who is known for her gorgeous looks and long luscious hair has been famous for them since the very beginning of her career. Currently, the diva who has turned into a makeup mogul has definitely raised the bar high when it comes to her beauty looks. From bold party glam to rosy summer makeup, Kat is definitely stealing hearts and there’s no denying that!

One particular look that has stolen our hearts in the recent past is when the diva glammed up in a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga for the promotions of a movie. The blush pink floral lehenga was perfectly glammed up with a rosy neutral-toned glam and here’s how you can recreate it:

Base

For the base, make sure to use a foundation that is not full coverage. You want to enhance your natural skin tone and only apply the base on areas you feel it is needful. Make sure to blend it all out on the neck as well.

Contouring

Like we have already mentioned, neutral glam is all about enhancing your features so, contouring will help you achieve just that. Just a bit of bronzer on the cheek and chin will do the drill. Make sure to not make any drastic changes with your contour and make it look like a healthy summer glow instead of a chiselled, sculpted look.

Eyes

Eyes are one of the most important parts of this look. Start by brushing and enhancing your eyebrows. Then take a neutral-toned brown eyeshadow that is a few shades darker than your original skin tone. Make sure the hue that you use matches your skin’s undertone so you do not look like you haven’t slept in days or have arrived with a black eye. Then, start lining your waterline in the shape of your eye and smudge it out. This will give a soft smokey effect perfect for summer days.

Blush

Blush is an important part of the look because it is single-handedly responsible for that summer glow. Make sure to blend it out evenly to make the most of that peachy coral skin.

Lips

Lastly, the right thing to keep in mind with your lip shade is to choose one that is just one or two shades darker than your original lip colour. This will ensure to keep the look natural while also amping it up with just the right amount of colour.

We are definitely going to try ou this look for every event including everything from the summer wedding to Sunday brunch.

