Keep acne at bay with THESE easy skincare hacks that will save you from the humidity

Use these easy yet effective skincare hacks to keep acne at bay this monsoon season. Check it out

The monsoon is here which means that the moisture content in the air is up and it might result in acne. The best way to deal with this is to make sure that your pores don’t end up clogging. The water molecules in the air aka the moisture ends up settling on your face which is why when the water content increases, your skin tries to increase the sebum level to create a balance. So, to avoid all these issues and to make sure that your skin remains healthy during the season, here are a few skincare hacks that you can use:

Blotting sheets

Blotting sheets are life saviours if you have acne-prone or oily skin. These tiny pieces of paper absorb all the excess oil and water that helps in removing that layer on your skin. This in turn prevents dirt and gunk from sticking to your face and clogging pores. So that’s a win!

Use tints

We know wearing makeup during this season is an absolute task so instead of stressing over your next zit, just avoid all heavy powder and cream-based products and switch to tints and light-weight formulas to do the deed.

Keep a mist with you at all times

The skin attracts moisture from the environment so instead of it looking for moisture in the air, make sure to provide it every few hours. Hydrating mists keep the skin healthy and moisturised at all times so that it does not need to rely on the environment for that.

Keep your face clean

As much as you like to use blotting sheets and mists, they are only going to protect the skin from the weather. Keeping your face clean is the first thing you need to do. Make sure to use both oil and water-based cleansers to remove both oil and water-based impurities. Just one cleanser might not do the deed.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Say goodbye to scanty lashes and brows: Here’s a DIY eyelash and eyebrow serum to boost hair growth

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×