Keep your coloured hair healthy with these easy home remedies

Prevent your beautiful coloured hair from losing its life with these 5 easy home remedies.

We all love to experiment with our hair and give it a different look every once in a while. However, when you colour your hair, you are treating them with harmful chemicals that can damage them and make them lose their lustre. The chemicals can also strip the moisture out of your hair and leave you with dry and rough hair. In order to ensure that the quality of your hair does not get compromised after colouring them, here are some home remedies that you can follow. These easy home remedies will not only keep your hair healthy and hydrated, but will also ensure that your hair colour lasts longer.

1. Apply Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is enriched with a high quantity of protein that will help maintain your coloured hair. It will penetrate to the deepest layer of your hair and keep it nourished. It will improve the texture of your hair and make them soft and smooth.

Directions:

All you need to do is take 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise in a bowl and apply it directly to your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes before you wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this procedure once a week for best results.

2. Coconut Oil Massage

We are all aware of the various benefits of coconut oil on our hair. Our parents and grandparents have vouched on it for years. But did you know that it can also be used to protect your coloured hair? Regularly massaging your hair with pure coconut oil will make your hair colour stay longer and prevent them from getting dry and lifeless.

Directions:

Take 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and spread it evenly on your hairline. Massage your hair until the oil is evenly spread till the tips. Leave it on for at least an hour and then wash it off with a sulphate-free shampoo and lukewarm water. Apply the oil at least twice a week for best results.

3. Rinse With White Vinegar Solution

Colouring your hair can lead to building up of impurities and toxins in your scalp. These toxins and impurities can cause dandruff, breakage and thinning of hair. To avoid such a problem, applying white vinegar can really help. Vinegar smoothens the hair cuticles and cleanses buildup. It makes the hair silkier and shinier.

Directions:

Take 2 tablespoons of white vinegar and mix it with a cup of lukewarm water. After you shampoo your hair, rinse it with this solution. Repeat this process twice a week and revitalise the texture of your hair.

4. Rinse With Beer

Coloured hair will lose its shine over a period of time and will give you dull-looking, damaged hair. Beer will help regain your hair’s lost shine and repair the damage caused by chemicals. It is rich in a lot of vitamins and minerals that promotes hair growth by increasing blood circulation to the scalp.

Directions:

Take a cup of any beer at room temperature and rinse your hair with it before you wash them. It will hydrate and nourish your hair, and will also clarify your hair colour. For best results, rinse your hair with beer once a week and your hair will never look dull again.

5. Use A Sulphate-Free Shampoo And A Moisture-Rich Conditioner

Lastly, the shampoo and conditioner you use play a major part in deciding the texture of your coloured hair. Presence of sulphur in most shampoos can damage coloured hair as it reacts with the chemical compounds which will make them look rough and dry. Hence, using a sulphate-free shampoo is a must. Coloured hair also needs deep moisture in order to stay hydrated. Hence, it is essential to use a moisture-rich conditioner that will lock in the moisture in your hair and maintain their shine.

