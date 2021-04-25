Keep your skin plump, supple and hydrated with these SIMPLE & easy to follow tips

The math is very simple. When you are dehydrated, your body does not have enough fluids and electrolytes, minerals such as sodium, calcium and potassium to function properly.

Our bodies are made mostly of water, in fact, 60% of it. Water acts as a catalyst for every function occurring within - flushing out waste, keeping your body temperature down and even crying. When there's a lack of water, you become lethargic and exhausted easily. Your immunity also takes a hit.

First and foremost, let's take a look at some of the most important telltale signs of dehydration:

Dark yellow urine

No sweating

Pale, dry skin

Rapid heart rate

Faintness

In this article, I will talk about easy and smart ways to keep yourself hydrated as the summer season knocks on our doors.

Keep A Big Water Bottle With You Always

I know this is a bit of obvious advice, but advice that's a necessity. No matter where you are, ensure you carry with yourself a big bottle of water and refill it whenever it gets empty. Try bottles that are time marked and help you keep track of how much water you have been drinking. Refillable bottles these days are gorgeous and fun! This is a sure-shot way of ensuring you are hydrated no matter where you are at the moment.

Yes, staying hydrated during the summer months can be more challenging than the winters because we lose a lot of water through sweat, but it is all the more important to keep replenishing your system with the water lost.

Who Says, Water Has To Be Boring?

Throw in a few lemons, strawberries, mint, cucumber slices...just whatever looks good to you and enjoy. Try iced teas and iced coffee (of course the caffeine-free versions are the best). Do you know that a cup of joe also does count as part of your daily fluid intake? In effect, about 98% of your morning cup of black coffee is water.

In teas, you can try black, green and oolong. Then there are also exotic flavours to choose from. Elect coconut water over high-calorie fruit juices. The former has much lesser calories and heaps of nutrients and potassium, a key electrolyte our bodies need.

Freeze coconut water or fresh orange juice in ice trays and use them in your glasses. Think creative, get creative!

Eat 'Water Rich' Foods

There are tons of vegetables and fruits that are rich sources of water, nutrients and essential vitamins. Add watermelon, strawberries, grapefruit and peaches to your diet for a good dose of water every day. Additionally, cucumbers, lettuce, zucchini, celery and tomatoes are anyway a staple during lunch and brunches, aren't they? Experts say, roughly 20% of your daily liquid intake should come from food.

Hydration And Workouts Go Hand-In-Hand

Staying well prepared ahead of time is a massive bonus, not just in this scenario, but in general. While sleeping, our bodies use the water we have had during the day, a precise reason why some of us wake up dehydrated and feeling dry. The first thing you should do once you get up is to pour a glass of freshwater into your system. It's simply the kick you are giving your body to get started. If you have a workout session early in the morning, drinking enough water before the workout will envelop the sweat you have lost through your session. In fact, the electrolytes in the water will facilitate you to perform better.

Watch Your Booze Consumption

Alcohol is a diuretic that forces your body to produce more urine, thereby depleting your body of water and fluids. Refuse to give in to the desire to only drink during a hot summer day by the pool with your pals. Make sure you get some water in there too! Yes, if it's a sweltering day, you will chug in anything cold that's handed to you. How difficult it is to make that glass a glass of water?

Use The Right Skin Care Products

Keep excess oil at bay with the right face wash.

At the end of your CTM routine, choose a water-based or gel-based product that is light and non-greasy.

Use a hydrating face mask for that extra jolt of hydration.

Wear sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 to prevent premature ageing, fine lines and age spots.

Take extra care of your eyes, lips and feet. They dry faster than the rest of your body.

Wear breathable clothes.

Take care, stay hydrated and stay safe this summer season folks!

About the author: Dr Somdutta Singh is the owner of The Real BossLady Beauty, a unique, modern skin food and skincare brand.

