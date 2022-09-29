Keratin hair treatment: Benefits, care, and steps to do it at home

Every day should be 'happy hair day' but unfortunately, stress, lifestyle habits, and pollution damage our hair and make them brittle and weak. Is there no solution for this? Well, there is! A keratin hair treatment is a semi-permanent process that straightens hair, reduces frizz, and adds shine to hair. It makes hair less frizzy and makes hair look shiny, glossy, and gorgeous. Keratin is an essential protein that is produced by our bodies naturally, and it is responsible for giving strength and structure to the skin, hair, and nails. There are various benefits of keratin hair treatment but it also comes with a few risks. Keratin treatment for hair involves a hair stylist applying a keratin-based product to the hair and using a flat iron to seal it on. Here are all the details about keratin treatment for hair that one should be aware of.

Benefits of keratin hair treatment Our body naturally makes keratin, but various hair care products including shampoos and conditioners also contain keratin. The various benefits of getting keratin treatment done at a salon or doing it at home are explained below: 1. It makes hair smooth and shiny Keratin treatments bond the hair back together which helps reduce the look of split ends. This treatment also smoothens the hair cuticle and makes hair more manageable and less frizzy. Apart from that, keratin treatment gives a glossy look to the hair. 2. It helps you manage your hair in a better way Dry, frizzy hair is very difficult to manage, isn't it? But, there is no need to fret because getting a keratin treatment done for your hair can make them more manageable. 3. It strengthens hair and promotes hair growth Keratin makes hair strong so that they don't easily break off. Keratin doesn't directly make hair grow quickly, but the hair seems to grow faster after getting keratin treatment done because ends aren't breaking off.

4. It gives long-lasting results One of the major benefits of getting keratin treatment done for your hair is that it lasts up to six months. So, get a keratin treatment done for your hair and bid farewell to frizzy hair problems for about six months. 5. It makes hair silky Our hair gets damaged and stripped of keratin when they are exposed to sun and harmful pollutants. Keratin treatment helps compensate for the loss of keratin by refilling hair with keratin. This in turn makes hair silky and shiny. 6. It can make hair look more voluminous Keratin treatment makes hair stronger, and also makes hair appear voluminous. Are there any side effects of keratin hair treatment? Keratin is a natural protein, however, during keratin treatments for hair, the products that are used are made with various added ingredients. One of these ingredients is formaldehyde, a chemical that is a known carcinogen. There are various side effects of formaldehyde and related compounds found in keratin compounds, including: Headache

Dizziness

Sore throat

Eye irritation

Chest pain

Rash

Cough

Vomiting

Nausea

Wheezing Apart from that, a keratin treatment can also cause hair fall, if done on a regular basis. That is why, it is important to get a keratin treatment done for hair once a year, and one shouldn't get it done in the hair fall phase. To avoid these side effects, one can also opt for formaldehyde-free treatments. Some claim that these are not as effective as the formaldehyde formulas, but they are considered safer. Who should avoid getting keratin treatment done for hair? It is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women to get a keratin treatment done. If your hair is damaged or too brittle, then you should consult a stylist before getting a treatment done to ensure that it won't cause further damage to your hair.

Alternatives If you are concerned about the side effects and risks associated with formaldehyde, there are other ways to achieve a similar look with DIY tips. You can use products that moisturize hair including argan oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and so on. How to do keratin hair treatment at home? Natural keratin hair treatment is simple and convenient to do at home with this easy step-to-step guide. 1. Wash your hair with a shampoo The very first step of keratin treatment is washing the hair using mild shampoo. This step in the DIY keratin treatment process helps in removing oil, dust, and dirt from hair. Make sure to not use a hair conditioner for the keratin process. 2. Dry your hair After shampooing, let your hair dry naturally. Make sure to keep your hair slightly damp; also, if you wish you can use a blow dryer on a medium heat setting to dry your hair. After your hair dries, use a comb gently to untangle your hair. Divide your hair into equal sections so that you can apply the keratin hair mask properly. 3. Apply a keratin hair mask Divide your hair into equal sections and apply a hair mask properly from top to bottom. The recipes for DIY hair masks for keratin treatment are mentioned below in the article. Keep the mask on your hair for about half an hour to 40 minutes and then massage your scalp gently. 4. Rinse it off Wash your hair thoroughly, but do not use shampoo. Make sure that the mask is properly removed from the scalp and hair. 5. Blow dry your hair To get a smoother look and make your hair look straight, you can blow-dry on a cool setting and iron your hair. Avoid using a hair brush when you blow dry your hair. This is a simple 5-step process to do keratin treatment at home and prevent keratin hair treatment damage that can occur due to formaldehyde. You must be thinking about 'how to prepare hair masks at home for keratin treatment?' We have got some amazing homemade solutions to treat scalp problems and make hair stronger and healthier. The best part about these DIY solutions is that there is no hassle in making them and they are pocket-friendly. Let us check out some of the best keratin hair masks to promote hair growth and make hair stronger. DIY homemade keratin treatment masks: