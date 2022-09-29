Keratin hair treatment: Benefits, care, and steps to do it at home
Keratin hair treatment makes hair smooth, and frizz-free, but is the process safe? Read on to know about the benefits of keratin hair treatment, aftercare, risks, steps to do it at home, and so on.
Every day should be 'happy hair day' but unfortunately, stress, lifestyle habits, and pollution damage our hair and make them brittle and weak. Is there no solution for this? Well, there is! A keratin hair treatment is a semi-permanent process that straightens hair, reduces frizz, and adds shine to hair. It makes hair less frizzy and makes hair look shiny, glossy, and gorgeous. Keratin is an essential protein that is produced by our bodies naturally, and it is responsible for giving strength and structure to the skin, hair, and nails. There are various benefits of keratin hair treatment but it also comes with a few risks.
Keratin treatment for hair involves a hair stylist applying a keratin-based product to the hair and using a flat iron to seal it on. Here are all the details about keratin treatment for hair that one should be aware of.
Benefits of keratin hair treatment
Our body naturally makes keratin, but various hair care products including shampoos and conditioners also contain keratin. The various benefits of getting keratin treatment done at a salon or doing it at home are explained below:
1. It makes hair smooth and shiny
Keratin treatments bond the hair back together which helps reduce the look of split ends. This treatment also smoothens the hair cuticle and makes hair more manageable and less frizzy. Apart from that, keratin treatment gives a glossy look to the hair.
2. It helps you manage your hair in a better way
Dry, frizzy hair is very difficult to manage, isn't it? But, there is no need to fret because getting a keratin treatment done for your hair can make them more manageable.
3. It strengthens hair and promotes hair growth
Keratin makes hair strong so that they don't easily break off. Keratin doesn't directly make hair grow quickly, but the hair seems to grow faster after getting keratin treatment done because ends aren't breaking off.
4. It gives long-lasting results
One of the major benefits of getting keratin treatment done for your hair is that it lasts up to six months. So, get a keratin treatment done for your hair and bid farewell to frizzy hair problems for about six months.
5. It makes hair silky
Our hair gets damaged and stripped of keratin when they are exposed to sun and harmful pollutants. Keratin treatment helps compensate for the loss of keratin by refilling hair with keratin. This in turn makes hair silky and shiny.
6. It can make hair look more voluminous
Keratin treatment makes hair stronger, and also makes hair appear voluminous.
Are there any side effects of keratin hair treatment?
Keratin is a natural protein, however, during keratin treatments for hair, the products that are used are made with various added ingredients. One of these ingredients is formaldehyde, a chemical that is a known carcinogen.
There are various side effects of formaldehyde and related compounds found in keratin compounds, including:
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Sore throat
- Eye irritation
- Chest pain
- Rash
- Cough
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Wheezing
Apart from that, a keratin treatment can also cause hair fall, if done on a regular basis. That is why, it is important to get a keratin treatment done for hair once a year, and one shouldn't get it done in the hair fall phase.
To avoid these side effects, one can also opt for formaldehyde-free treatments. Some claim that these are not as effective as the formaldehyde formulas, but they are considered safer.
Who should avoid getting keratin treatment done for hair?
It is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women to get a keratin treatment done. If your hair is damaged or too brittle, then you should consult a stylist before getting a treatment done to ensure that it won't cause further damage to your hair.
Alternatives
If you are concerned about the side effects and risks associated with formaldehyde, there are other ways to achieve a similar look with DIY tips.
You can use products that moisturize hair including argan oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and so on.
How to do keratin hair treatment at home?
Natural keratin hair treatment is simple and convenient to do at home with this easy step-to-step guide.
1. Wash your hair with a shampoo
The very first step of keratin treatment is washing the hair using mild shampoo. This step in the DIY keratin treatment process helps in removing oil, dust, and dirt from hair. Make sure to not use a hair conditioner for the keratin process.
2. Dry your hair
After shampooing, let your hair dry naturally. Make sure to keep your hair slightly damp; also, if you wish you can use a blow dryer on a medium heat setting to dry your hair. After your hair dries, use a comb gently to untangle your hair. Divide your hair into equal sections so that you can apply the keratin hair mask properly.
3. Apply a keratin hair mask
Divide your hair into equal sections and apply a hair mask properly from top to bottom. The recipes for DIY hair masks for keratin treatment are mentioned below in the article. Keep the mask on your hair for about half an hour to 40 minutes and then massage your scalp gently.
4. Rinse it off
Wash your hair thoroughly, but do not use shampoo. Make sure that the mask is properly removed from the scalp and hair.
5. Blow dry your hair
To get a smoother look and make your hair look straight, you can blow-dry on a cool setting and iron your hair. Avoid using a hair brush when you blow dry your hair.
This is a simple 5-step process to do keratin treatment at home and prevent keratin hair treatment damage that can occur due to formaldehyde.
You must be thinking about 'how to prepare hair masks at home for keratin treatment?' We have got some amazing homemade solutions to treat scalp problems and make hair stronger and healthier. The best part about these DIY solutions is that there is no hassle in making them and they are pocket-friendly. Let us check out some of the best keratin hair masks to promote hair growth and make hair stronger.
DIY homemade keratin treatment masks:
1. Banana, Rose oil and avocado
Bananas are a boon for hair as they have antioxidant and antibacterial properties that combat itchy scalp, control frizz, and provide deep conditioning to your hair. Avocado is a rich source of biotin that promotes hair growth. Moreover, it also contains other minerals including magnesium and potassium that seals cuticle cells, prevent hair breakage, and add shine to hair. Wheat germ oil has essential fatty acids and other nutrients that strengthen hair follicles. Rose oil adds luster to hair and makes them strong. All in all, this is one of the best hair masks for all.
Ingredients to be used:
- 1 banana
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 tablespoon wheat germ oil
- 1 teaspoon rose oil
Method
Mask the bananas properly to avoid any lumps, and mix all the ingredients into mashed bananas. Blend into a fine paste and apply the mixture evenly to your hair. Leave it on for 40 to 50 minutes and wash it off with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.
2. Coconut milk, honey, and hibiscus keratin mask
Coconut milk for hair works as an awesome remedy as it is rich in lauric acid and other proteins that strengthen hair cuticles and nourish hair roots. Honey deeply nourishes the hair, hibiscus prevents scalp infections, aloe vera gel conditions hair, and yogurt soothes the scalp.
Ingredients to be used:
- 2 tablespoons coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon hibiscus powder
- 1 tablespoon raw honey
- 2 tablespoons fresh yogurt
- 1 tablespoon aloe vera gel
Method
Take all of these natural ingredients that are awesome for hair and mix well in a bowl. Apply the mask to your hair and rinse it off with a light shampoo after half an hour.
3. Simple flaxseed hair mask
Flaxseed promotes hair growth by providing proper nourishment to the scalp and hair follicles. It is also rich in vitamin E which prevents free radical damage and makes hair stronger.
Ingredients to be used:
- 1 tablespoon of finely grounded fenugreek powder
- 2 tablespoons of water
Method
Mix fenugreek powder with water and grind well to make a smooth, fine paste. If needed, you can add more water and apply the paste to your hair. Rinse it off thoroughly after half an hour using a mild shampoo.
4. Yogurt and egg hair pack
Yogurt conditions and nourishes the scalp, and eggs are a rich source of protein and promote hair growth. These two ingredients pair well to make a great hair mask for natural keratin hair treatment.
Ingredients to be used:
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon cream
- 2 tablespoons yogurt
Method
Take all these ingredients and make a smooth paste. Apply on your hair from the root to the tip and keep it on for 45 minutes. Use cold water and a mild shampoo to rinse it off thoroughly.
5. Oatmeal and almond oil hair mask
Oats are packed with hair-friendly nutrients such as iron, fatty acids, zinc, and fiber, all of which stimulate hair growth and make the hair appear thicker and stronger. Milk is rich in proteins, lipids, and calcium that strengthens hair and prevents hair fall. Almond oil adds shine and luster to the hair and nourishes hair.
Ingredients to be used:
- 2 tablespoons grounded oats
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1 tablespoon almond oil
Method
Mix finely ground oats with milk and almond oil and apply the mask properly to the hair. Keep this oats-milk hair pack on for about half an hour and rinse it off with lukewarm water.
These are some of the best hair care masks for keratin treatment at home. Once you get it done, you would also need to take proper care of your hair to imbibe all the goodness and reap the benefits of keratin treatment. Let us now take a look at the keratin hair treatment aftercare tips.
Keratin treatment aftercare tips
1. Know when to wash your hair
Keratin needs to settle in your hair properly to give its benefits, so if you wash off your hair right after the treatment, you won't be able to reap the benefits of the treatment. If you have received the treatment at a professional salon, you should wait for up to 72 hours before washing your hair. Keratin formulas at home require 48 hours to settle, so give that much time to your hair.
You can also confirm with your stylist how much time to wait before using shampoo after getting a keratin treatment done.
2. Say hello to silk
It is important to take proper care after keratin hair treatment because failing to do so can cause hair damage. So, to avoid that here's a simple tip - use a silk pillowcase. Sounds strange, right? But, believe us, it's not - silk is a hair-friendly fabric as it causes less friction and reduces frizz.
So, use a silk pillowcase not just after getting keratin treatment done, but always because the fabric is great for hair and skin.
3. Use gentle hair care products
Hair care products laden with harsh chemicals strip your hair of natural oils and nutrients beneficial for scalp health. So, use gentle hair care products free from sulfates and other harsh chemicals in your post-keratin hair care routine.
4. Wash your hair less often
The less often you shampoo your hair, the longer keratin will keep your hair smooth and shiny. So, do not wash your hair too frequently, and keep your hair dry as long as you can.
The bottom line is that keratin hair treatment has various benefits, especially when done at home using natural remedies. So, get it done once in a while to prevent hair fall, stimulate hair growth, and make your hair happy and healthy.
