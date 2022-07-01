7 Keratin shampoo brands you must make a note of to reduce frizziness

If your mane is starting to show the effects of this type of damage, like dryness or brittle texture, then it might be time to try a shampoo that's enriched with keratin. Keratin shampoo brands are now on the rise and these shampoos are formulated with fewer chemicals than this traditional in-salon service. These proteins make your hair silky and shiny, reducing frizz and hair damage. Below are 7 best keratin shampoo brands you need to check out for healthy mane.

7 Keratin shampoo brands

Here we have a list of the best keratin shampoos for you to choose from.

1. Alfaparf Milano

The Alfaparf Milano Keratin Therapy Lisse Design products are formulated to help maintain and prolong the effects of the treatment. They will keep your treated hair smooth, strong, soft, glossy and tangle-free. This keratin shampoo and conditioner are enriched with Babassu Oil, a precious oil with extraordinary emollient properties from the Amazon.

Price: $40

2. GK Hair

GKhair is much more than just a name. It's a brand with a promise. A promise that your hair needs will be fulfilled. This hair protects your hair against the adverse effects of the environment by maintaining the natural balance of your hair. By cleansing dry or chemically treated hair, it soothes and replenishes hair leaving them healthy and refreshed.

Price: $25

3. Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Bellisso Keratin ​shampoo and conditioner ​contains natural proteins that coat the hair shaft and restore shine and volume; An essential part of any ​keratin hair treatment, this ​sulfate-free shampoo ​and conditioner banish frizz and flyaways, leaving your hair silky smooth.

Price: $25

4. Keratin Salon Direct

Keratin Salon Direct provides comparable results to traditional salon Brazilian-type keratin smoothing treatments when it comes to removing frizz and smoothing hair – but without the harmful chemicals. Your hair will look like you just left the salon, and the gorgeous look and feel will last for months.

Price: $25

5. Brazilian Keratin Treatment Complex Blowout

This protein care treatment rejuvenates hair making it smooth, strong and frizz-free. Natural straightening treatment helps smooth hair naturally by conditioning with natural seed oils and repairing damage within the hair.

Price: $59.99

6. Luseta Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner

Shampoo and conditioner set use keratin to rejuvenate weak, thin, damaged hair or dry scalp. The smoothing and nourishing formula keep hair strong, shiny and healthy. Scalp stimulating shampoo and volumizing conditioner set increase hair elasticity to reduce hair breakage.

Price: $59.99

7. Keratin Complex Color Care Shampoo

This colour-safe, keratin-enhanced shampoo gently cleanses the hair while minimizing frizz and flyaways. This colour-safe, specially formulated conditioner provides essential moisture while smoothing, softening, and protecting colour-treated hair.

Price: $23

If you suffer from dry and damaged hair then it is time to incorporate a keratin shampoo into your hair care regime. It supports your hair’s natural structure without weighing it down, so that you can grow your hair with the lesser chance of the strands breaking off. We have mentioned the best keratin shampoo brands for you to choose from.

