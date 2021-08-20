Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celebs showed how to ring in Raksha Bandhan with a fab makeup game

You're just two days away from celebrating a bond that’s meant forever. Although every day is about cherishing all that you share with your siblings, Sunday calls for extra smiles, hugs, gifts, sweets and rakhis. While you put a knot on that wrist, the glam girl behaviour out with a stunning outfit and makeup that looks better together.

A neutral-toned makeup is a sure-shot way to look gorgeous. This also works best for people who are after a no-makeup look, swipe on a peach eyeshadow, groom your eyebrows and draw a thick black eyeliner. Colour your pout peach and elevate your features with a subtle pink blush. Swap your brown bronzer with pink like Janhvi Kapoor.

Silver glitter for the win! let her eyes steal the show with an ample dose of silver eyeshadow. A thin eyeliner, flushed cheeks and a matching pink pout with satin finish aced the look. A close look at her eyebrows will show you that she refrained from over-doing her brows. It’s brushed and subtly filled in with black eyebrow powder.

Keep your skin and lips matte, but let your eyes live in the moment looking its best like Sara Ali Khan. Use black kohl to amp up your pretty eyes and curl up your lashes with waterproof mascara. A simple swipe of peach eyeshadow will do the cut.

Create a warm look with peach. Kiara Advani swore by this hue and let her cheekbones and lips own the limelight. This fuss-free look is perfect with a black eyeliner drawn to perfection.

Smokey eyes are a timeless makeup look and Kriti Sanon knows it and how! When your dress can put its best glam forward, so should your eye makeup. Once done with brown smokey eyes, tight line it with black kohl for that added effect. Lay your trust upon peach semi-matte lipstick and a blush that blends well.

If your mood skews pretty and confident in equal parts, ’s creamy peach eyeshadow, pink matte lipstick and eyes tightened with black, groomed eyebrows, pink cheeks and matte skin will make you look super stunning.

