Kim Kardashian is all set to roll out SKKN By Kim a nine-product skincare routine; here's why you'll love it

Skincare is most people's cup of tea, unlike makeup. Some love it, some have no time to indulge in it. Some of us have turned into experts with overtime screen scrolling and binging on the latest drops and their USPs. This very practice coupled with our undying interest and passion, could pave the way for the launch of something new or cancelling the old one for a greater good. Just like how Kim Kardashian has signed off from KKW Beauty and has stepped her foot into another arena.

A year ago, July to be precise, the entrepreneur announced that with the closure of her beauty line which was rooted in 2017, there would be something brand new in store for us. Where's the lie? Looks like she indeed drove the change that she promised to bring. She mentioned we'd see a slew of products packaged sustainably. Good for the skin, best for the planet.

One day ago, the 41-year-old dropped glimpses of her skincare line, fresh with a purpose. She unveiled its name to be SKKN BY KIM and its products can be yours soon starting from June 21. "A rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that Kim Kardashian developed from start to finish." This sort of detailed skincare routine isn't new as the Korean 10-step glass skin routine does exist for years and is a favourite of so many. Since skincare enthusiasts love to swear by tried and tested formulas, you might find some gems here as these steps were born out of Kim's daily skincare regimen. If you’re looking for nourishment, find your answers in these products.

The best piece of information is yet to come, her products are made for all skin types, tones, and textures. Say yay! Skincare for all is and will always be cool.

Beautifully crafted in neutral-toned containers, this soothing palette can cost you not below USD 100. Since World Environment Day is just three days away, here's something to pay heed to. These products are all curated with science-backed ingredients and are engineered to make refillable packaging possible, a clean practice is the brand's forte.

