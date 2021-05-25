Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez to Katrina Kaif: Celebrities who ACED the slick back high ponytail look

While it looks ultra-chic, the high ponytail is not an easy look to pull off. Here are celebrities who got it right!

When it comes to hairstyles, one of the simplest looks that also makes a statement is the high-ponytail. It looks effortlessly chic and stylish and can be sported with both western as well as desi outfits depending on how it is styled.

The slick back high ponytail is a popular choice among celebrities. Made famous by Ariana Grande, here are some other A-listers who managed to pull off this look with total ease!

Ariana Grande

Kicking things off with the singer who just tied the knot, Ariana made the slick-back high ponytail her signature hairdo, so much so that fans have been wondering if she even let her hair down at her wedding. She owes this hairstyle to the fact that her hair is damaged and she isn't entirely comfortable letting it down. Safe to say, she owned the look!

Kim Kardashian

Known to go all-out with experimenting with her looks, we weren't surprised when Kim K also sported the hairdo. She's pulled it off multiple times on red carpets and at events with both poker-straight and wavy hair, showing us how it's done! We love how she matched her hair tie with her dazzling silver outfit to complete this bold look.

Jennifer Lopez

Both on-stage and off it, Jennifer Lopez has time and again rocked the slick-back high ponytail. The Latina singer often sports it to show off her flawless skin that doesn't seem to have aged a day! This look with her hair pulled back and secured with her own extensions, is bold. She exuded boss lady vibes by styling the hairdo with a formal black pantsuit and meant business!



Putting forth a bold look at the Cannes Film Festival, DP paired her dramatic outfit with an equally dramatic hairdo. With her hair pulled back into a high, sleek ponytail, we got a clear look at DP's graphic eye makeup. Every bit of her look was perfect for the event and made her outfit what it was!



The dancing queen of India, when Kat shakes a leg, everybody stops to watch. Not letting her hair come in her way, she pulled her hair up into a sleek, high ponytail to steer clear from her view while showing off her moves at an awards show. Paired with a glittery fringe outfit, her hair ensured it was as dramatic as her moves!

Who pulled off the high sleek ponytail best? Comment below and let us know.

