Kiwi to Apples: Beauty water infused with fruits that will give your skin GLOW 

Nothing is as good as water for the skin. But infuse it with your favourite fruits into water and witness magic!

The one thing all beauty experts, makeup artists and skincare experts swear by and always follow, is keeping one hydrated at all times. Nothing makes skin beautiful the way water does. It boosts health and enhances the skin giving it a plumpy feel and healthy look.

A raging trend in the beauty industry today is infused water. As the name suggests, it just means adding a range of fresh ingredients to water. This boosts vitamin, essential mineral contents in the skin while also keeping you hydrated. It also gives the water a refreshingly new and delicious taste. Check out all the fruits you can infuse in water to quench thirst and solve skin issues.

Cucumber - Acne

The green and juicy vegetable that is filled with water already works wonders for acne. It is rich in Vitamin E and helps the skin fight against free radicals that are known to cause acne. While it is incredibly relaxing to sit back with cucumber on your eyes, adding it to water also works wonders!

Raspberries - Wrinkles

Raspberries are packed with fatty acids that are great for the skin. Consuming them will help your skin become plump, reduce the number of wrinkles in your skin by pumping them with omega 3 fatty acids, leaving the skin fresh and pink.

Apples - Sunburn

Apples contain a high level of Vitamin C that helps the skin in producing melanin. This helps in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays and preventing it from getting sunburnt.

Lemons - Sun damage

Extremely high in Vitamin C, lemons aid the skin in dealing with sun-damage. Lemons also help boost the collagen in skin and help in promoting elasticity of the skin.

Kiwi - Glow

Kiwis are a fruit that are all-rounders and beat all other fruits when it comes to benefits. Kiwis are filled with antioxidants, Vitamins C and E, zinc and so much more than just boost skin health and glow, but also makes sure hair is shiny, teeth are healthy and white.

Add one of these fruits to your water every day and watch your skin evolve into its best version.

