Know the Basics: 7 important makeup tools every beginner needs to know

Fascination with makeup has become a huge thing now, thanks to social media marketing and influencers. The rise of makeup beauty brands and their popularity among the masses is proof of that. And if you have bought expensive makeup products based on the hype and have literally no idea how to apply them, don't panic cause we got you covered. To begin with, you must need the proper tools.

Makeup is essentially an art that very few have mastered. We can't get the whole job done with just our fingers as some might suggest. Either they will either get all over your face or make you look cakey rendering all your efforts useless. So from blending your foundation to curling your eyelashes we have brought you a list of essentials you need to be a pro in the makeup haul.

Beauty Blender

This tool is used worldwide by makeup artists and alike and is the most user-friendly tool you'll ever find. It is very easy to use as well. The teardrop-shaped sponge doesn't absorb the product, instead, it blends them perfectly. Always use a bouncing technique to apply the foundation evenly on your face. It provides a smooth base by covering all the blemishes on your skin. It is a better alternative to a foundation brush.

Kabuki Brush

To apply the loose powder to set the applied makeup on your face, nothing can be better than a large kabuki brush. The dense and fluffy bristles will cover your face evenly and will last throughout the day.

Angled brush

The angled brush is handy for contouring the face. It is always important to contour to sculpt and define your face. IT covers the cheekbones, ears and jawline giving your face a subtle structure. You can also apply blush with it.

Eyeshadow applicators

The first rule, don't throw away the brushes that come in your eye makeup kit. The mini tips are very useful in applying your desired eye shadow e. They may not blend very well, but they do have their uses.

Eye shadow blending brush

The name of this brush itself suggests what it does. They are generally tapered to help diffuse the eyeshadow along the creases. You just have to swirl from one corner of the eye to another to get the perfect blend.

Brow Comb

Never ignore your brows. If you see your hairs are not defined, you can easily pluck them with tweezers. But before that, comb your brows to see which ones you need to pluck away. After that, you can line your brows and set them with a brow gel.

Eyelash Curler

If you are not a fan of falsies and want your natural lashes to do all the talking, you have to use the curler. You can choose anyone from the market based on your preference which will define your lashes. And then you can easily apply mascara.

This is everything a beginner needs and remember to keep some cotton swabs and q-tips just in case. They come in handy.

