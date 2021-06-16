Kokum Butter: A buttery boon for dry and aging skin

Read this mini-guide on how Kokum butter can help prevent skin dryness, and enhance the suppleness of your skin.

The monsoon is just another sad time for your skin. With dry skin being a constant worry, buttery formulas have seen a surge in popularity throughout the year. The cushiony texture has a few benefits reserved on its “to-do-list'' that helps to enamor the skin with moisture and leaves it supple. Kokum butter is one such ingredient that has been revered not just in easing acidity and cooling the body department but also in taking care of the skin and hair.

The kokum fruit, or Garcinia indica, is indigenous to India. It is commonly used in cuisines as a soup, curry, or detoxifying sarbat, and it is a one-stop solution for overall health concerns. The oil extracted from the seeds of the Kokum fruit stemmed on the Kokum tree is used to make the butter. The antioxidant-rich Kokum butter is infused in various products from natural emollients, soaps, lip balms, and more it serves up with everything soothing, nourishing and calming for your skin. Here’s a low-down of what it does for your skin.

For acne-prone skin- It brings in good news since it is non-comedogenic, simply put, it does not clog up the pores. Housed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, it aids in treating acne, and soothing inflammation.

For dry skin- Consider Kokum butter the best moisture blanket for skin that’s prone to dryness due to the arid weather condition. With the power of vitamin E and omega fatty acids, regular application of this butter can feed your skin with lost moisture to flaunt healthy and soft skin.

For aging skin- Touted to work magic due to the presence of antioxidants. It fights premature signs of aging like wrinkles, age spots, and lack of firmness. Also, works to regenerate skin cells, protective agents against pollutants and sun damage.

