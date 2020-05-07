Korean Beauty: 3 most shocking ingredients found in K Beauty products 

Move over snail mucous, these are the ingredients that you didn't know are good for the skin and used in Korean products.

K beauty has everybody obsessed. The detailed steps and procedures are known to do wonders for the skin. Korean beauty has been making headlines off late with more people edging towards using Korean products and following the in-depth skincare routines.

Another thing they have been making headlines for, is their ingredients. They are known to contain 'weird' and unconventional ingredients like snail mucous in them that are known to boost skin health and make it smooth, supple and soft. Read on to know the weirdest and most shocking ingredients available in Korean products.

Bee Venom

When one says bee venom, the first thought that comes to mind is pain, rather than skincare. But this product is known to encourage cell regeneration and boost the formation of collagen in the skin by fooling your brain into thinking your skin has been stung by a bee! It can be viewed as the organic form of botox, even!

Donkey Milk

This ingredient is known to contain five times more Vitamin C than cow's milk and is an ingredient that replenishes skin with fatty acids and proteins. Because the skin lacks fatty acids and enough proteins, it ages faster. Apparently, Cleopatra used to take a bath in donkey milk to keep her skin healthy and smooth!

Pig Collagen

This ingredient is known to boost elasticity of skin and smoothen out fine lines on the skin. It is known to bring back the 'baby face glow' to skin and make it plump and delicious to look at.

Which of these ingredients are you willing to try out for the best skin? Let us know in the comment section below.

