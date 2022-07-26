6 Best Korean moisturizers that you need for glass skin

We all are smitten with the Korean beauty trends and the splurge of glass skin products. One of the best skin care products is a moisturizer that nourishes and hydrates your skin giving it a glass glow sheen. Here we bring to you the best Korean moisturizers to add to your everyday skincare routine that will give your skin a polished glass-like shine.

Here are 6 Korean moisturizers to try out:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best hydrating and nourishing moisturizer from Amazon here!

1. Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream

Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream cares for damaged, dry skin and dramatically improves moisture retention whilst providing anti-aging and brightening benefits. As with any snail-related products you need a light moisturizer to go on top to really seal the ingredients in your skin.

Price: $27.19

2. Laneige Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

A lush cream that visibly firms, strengthens skin's moisture barrier, and delivers replenishing, long-lasting hydration. It delivers effective, long-lasting hydration and provides nourishing moisture. The Laneige moisturizer leaves no residue.

Price: $40

3. Etude Moistfull Collagen Cream

This 100 hours lasting moisture cream helps the skin become bouncy and dewy by containing 653,800ppm of super collagen water's small-sized particles. It contains protein, which is in charge of transforming your skin into moist skin.

Price: $22.37

4. belif True Cream Moisturizing Bomb

This comforting moisturizing cream provides skin with intense hydration, leaving it supple, smooth, and deeply nourished. It leaves skin soft, supple, and deeply moisturized. It also increases the resilience of the skin for flawless makeup application.

Price: $38

5. COSRX Daily Acne Facial Moisturizer

This is a weightless daily moisturizer that is well suited for all skin types, including sensitive and oily skin. It has a water-gel formula with a non-sticky finish, allowing the lotion to quickly absorb into the skin without a residue.

Price: $38

6. Klairs Midnight Blue Calming Cream

Guaiazulene, which is the key ingredient of the Blue Cream, is a plant-based component extracted from camomile oil. It has a natural violet color, which gradually turns the cream into a gentle blue color after the blending process.

Price: $29.45

We hope you found this curated list of best Korean moisturizers helpful. Korean beauty has so many fun, unique, and affordable products to help your skin reach its ultimate glow. Grab the best from the above to help your skin glow.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

