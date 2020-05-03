KPop star Joy of Red Velvet REVEALS her Korean skincare routine for glassy skin

South Korean singer Park Soo-Young, best known as Joy from Red Velvet, shared all that she does to achieve flawless skin. Read on!

When it comes to skincare, nobody does it better than the Koreans. The inventors of the life-saving sheet masks, they are also known for having intense and hectic routines to take care of their skin, giving it the glassy, smooth texture it has. They are known for having not just crystal clear skin but also a smooth complexion with barely any issues.

And who better than the famous and glamorous Korean pop stars to follow, when it comes to getting clean skin? They have hectic schedules but still manage to make time for skincare inspiring us all to do so as well!

Joy of Red Velvet is who is not just a singer, but has also starred television dramas and plays a television host, shared with Allure, her intense skincare routine.

To begin with, every night Joy begins with double cleansing.

First she uses an oil-based cleanser to break up her makeup. Post this, a foam-based cleanser is her preferred choice of product to wash off the gunk from her skin.

After this, Joy moves on to a moisturising mask that hydrates her face.

After washing off the mask, Joy uses a toner on cotton on her face .This evens out her skin tone, closes up her pores and gives her smooth, glowing skin.

After this, Joy also opts for a bubble toner, one of the current K-beauty trends on the rising. It gives off a fluffy cloud like foam on the surface it is applied to.

Next up, Joy uses a moisturising ampoule or a serum on her skin to help it heal from any breakouts.

Post this, she uses a non-sticky and non-greasy moisturiser on her skin. Followed by a barrier cream, Joy then completes her routine with a simple sleeping mask.

She lets all of her work soak into her skin overnight. In the morning, she has glossy, glassy and even-toned skin ready to take on another day!

Are you going to try out her Korean skincare routine? Let us know in the comment section below.

