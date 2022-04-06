Kriti Sanon to Gigi Hadid: Celeb-approved ways to glaze your eyes with frosty blue eyeshadows

You're about to fall in love. The season of neons also has shimmer delights to offer from fashion to makeup, and here's the latest striking new trend that deserves more praises than one. The good old favourite of the 90s has made a comeback. Frosty blue eyeshadows are shining bright in the beauty books now and we can't wait to jump on this one with full force.

No tricks, no filters, just the instantly bold and beautiful eye makeup lessons we need to spice up our beauty game. Here's how your favourite celebrities showed us how to get them lewks right.

Kriti Sanon

What a delicious spread of silver and blue eyeshadows! The best inspiration for cocktail parties, the Bachchan Pandey actress walked the desi way with a colourful sequin saree and her eyes were just as dreamy. While her cheeks and lips stayed pink with a soft play.

Ananya Panday

Ice baby, give me that extra ice! The Gehraiyaan girl got a frosty pastel blue eyeshadow to cool down the hotness of her black sheer dress. Black eyeliner and powder blue eyeshadow, name a prettier combo? That's how to break the monotony like a pro.

Gigi Hadid

Never the one to miss out on nailing every trend, this too didn't miss her sight. Having graced the ramp in everything silver, Khai Hadid Malik's mother had her eyelids neatly done with a metallic sky blue eyeshadow and glossy neutral-toned lips.

Dua Lipa

The fanbase for a glittering game has always been massive and it's a trend that'll go nowhere. Take it to a new extreme as the One Kiss singer did with multiple shades like silver, deep blue, and purple. Lots to love, lots to glitz the night away with. Got yourself a party-perfect look, right?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

If you can't get yourself you stop with just one shade of blue, here's how to break out all the hues and have some major fun. From the midnight blue eyeliner that enhanced her lower lash line to the azure blue winged eyeliner curated with an eyeshadow looked truly peppy and magical on this starlet. If you should love a dramatic look, let this be it. And, keep your lips just as pink with a dab of highlighter for a satin finish.

Whose eye makeup has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

