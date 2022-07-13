Kriti Sanon hits a chic monochrome style chord in black denim shorts and Celine white sneakers; Yay or Nay?

Shorts continue to be the light of our lives although it's monsoon. That's a big summer influence and how can we unsee its cool versatility? Where there's inspiration, you'll find us waiting no more to make shorts our beloved all over again. Currently celebrating is a casual look as doled out by Kriti Sanon last evening. It's fun to keep your look simple, a little weather-ready, and lots of fun.

The Panipat actress was photographed in Mumbai yesterday in a monochrome look. It needn't be such a chore to dress up so go ahead and make a spiffy look yours. The actress kept her OOTN wrapped up in black denim shorts which had a high waist and a frayed hem. This was teamed with a tucked-in white top which was topped off with a warm layer of a knitted black sweater. Quite long with three-quarter sleeves, Kriti's look absolutely oozed comfort and that's the effortless style we dig.

She who loves to add something quirky to her looks refrained from it and followed the code of keeping it matchy-matchy and wow. The 31-year-old went with French luxury brand Celine's white sneakers. Sporty and uber-chic that's how we want our look to be and this is just what we needed to keep our style going strong. Kriti left her hair down with a middle part, well-dyed and her skin glowed up like moonlight with filled-in eyebrows, peach lipstick, and mascara-laden eyelashes to complement.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

