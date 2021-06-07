Kriti Sanon to Kylie Jenner: 5 Celebs spruced up their hairstyles with edgy accessories

Little moments of shine and beauty vibes for the love of your hair. Take pointers from your favourite celebrities to help you out with hair accessories.

To dress up is never complete without your accessories working a charm with all that you wear. It’s an element that can muster equal limelight as your outfit. Keep it simple or go overboard, an accessory placed right at the right spot is the icing on the cake we all would love. Let’s revisit an old chapter, if you’re a 90’s kid, your drawer back in the days must have been crammed up with bobby pins, butterfly and snap clips.

Although these clips may have faded away from our lives as we grew up, it’s made a striking comeback through runways and celebrities’ Instagram handles. Here is our roundup of all that will help you fall in love with hair accessories all over again. Thank us and the celebs who donned it now like it’s pretty!

Pretty in pink with a velvet bow that left us with nothing but awe ft. Hailey Bieber, the American model. The bow element landed support and held her high ponytail in place. Style it: If you like something, put on a bow on it to make things even better for you.

Three claps for the style queen for keeping it cutesy, Ahuja, the Padman starlet. Her hair pin is symbolic of cupid’s arrow struck right into a studded heart with a red butterfly on it.

Truer letters have never been written. , the Bigg Boss season 11 fame actor, decked up her mane with a single metal bobby pin craved with letters in pearls.

The International makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner’s style game is a world apart and there are no two ways to it. Extremely eccentric, bold, one-of-kind, and super dramatic are what defines her fashion statements. She created yet another with crosses, seashells, and coconut shells as her hair accessories that stood on her long braid. This is the kind of vacay goals we would wish to check off from the list.

The floral frenzy is for real when you attend a wedding. Kiara Advani, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor acknowledged the same when she attended a wedding in a lehenga and decked up her hair with a white flower. Tip: flowers like Baby’s-breath and roses look amazing as well.

Knott it right! Here’s the Housefull 4 actor, Kriti Sanon wearing the knotted headband with tendrils perfectly framing her face.

Do you have similar hair accessories? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Perk up your mirror selfie fashion with cues from Kendall Jenner

Share your comment ×