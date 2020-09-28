Kriti Sanon is the QUEEN of experimental hairstyles: 7 Times she showed us how to rock braids to ponytails

When it comes to hair inspiration, Kriti Sanon has us covered! Take a look at all the unusually striking looks the diva has experimented with.

Hair is something every girl is extremely particular about. After a point, everybody gets bored with their same-old usual hairstyles, and the desire to chop hair is real. But rather than inching towards the scissors, why not experiment with new hairdos instead?

And who better to take inspiration from than our leading ladies in Bollywood, specifically Kriti Sanon today as it seems like the diva can't get enough of experimenting with different hairstyles! Take a look at some of our favourites.

Two braids are not meant just for school girls anymore! Kriti gave her braids a grunge twist by starting them from the top of her head and then making her way down, with a few face-framing tendrils left loose!

One of the easiest and simplest looks to achieve is a half-up bun, but not in the way you're thinking! Giving the simple hairstyle another twist, we love how Kriti pulled her entire hair into an almost-ponytail, without pulling her entire hair through, making for an unconventional look.

Giving her bun a new twist, Kriti added braids to her top-knot! She braided her hair from her forehead to the nape of her neck and twisted it into her messy bun to make for a fun, ethnic look.

Showing us how to rock the 'punk' look, Kriti also gave us an idea on how to manage bad hair days. Just part your hair and braid one section of it, while spraying dry shampoo through the other, to make for an effortlessly stylish look!

Want more options on braiding hair? Kriti has you covered! Instead of just leaving your hair loose, add some character to it by parting it in the centre. Then further part this equally on both sides and braid them separately for a girl-next-door look with an edgy twist.

Need more inspiration for second-day hair? Kriti's got your back! All you need to do is part your hair in the centre and braid the front part of it, all the way till the middle of your head. Then, pull all of your hair together into a clean ponytail for an uncharacteristically differed look.

For a simple look to manage your rebellious locks, part your hair into two and braid starting from your hairline at your forehead and go all the way to the back of your head, making for a simple fuss-free yet elegant look.

Which of her hairstyles is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

